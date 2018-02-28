Heather Locklear: Anxiety, Substance Abuse Reportedly Led To Cop, Boyfriend Assaults, Reports ‘Page 6’

Heather Locklear starred in hot shows such as 'Dynasty' and 'Melrose Place' and married two rockers before her fairy-tale life turned into a nightmare reportedly populated by 'inner demons.'

Heather Locklear soared to popularity in the 1980s and 1990s, turning her big blue eyes, blond tresses, and glowing smile into a lucrative acting career. But something went wrong after Locklear’s fairy-tale life as one of the most well-known stars. Now, at 56, Heather Locklear is facing charges and a date in Ventura County Criminal Court on March 13, reported Page Six. The allegations include assaulting her new boyfriend as well as attacking the police who responded to a 911 call.

How Heather Locklear Went From Fairy-Tale Dream Life To “Inner Demons”

Page Six described the shocking chapter in Locklear’s once-upon-a-time fairytale life, which included celebrity marriages and lead actress roles in the hottest TV shows of the era.

“Darling of high-powered TV producer Aaron Spelling, Heather Locklear had it all: starring roles in the hit series of the day such as Dynasty and Melrose Place, plus back-to-back marriages to two of the world’s biggest rockers. But her fairy-tale streak has ended with a thud.”

And while the charges of domestic violence are shocking those who knew Heather, a family member told Page Six that the allegations are only part of the signs that something is wrong in Locklear’s troubled life. The relative revealed that Heather has been trying to cope with her “inner demons,” especially substance abuse and anxiety. Those problems reportedly continue to plague her despite having gone to rehab numerous times.

Heather Locklear shares a laugh with Charlie Sheen prior to facing charges of assault on her boyfriend and a cop. Eric Charbonneau / Invision/AP Images

Heather Locklear’s Brother Calls Police

The family member also revealed that Heather’s problems have “wreaked havoc on her body — as well as her relationships.” After going through two divorces, Locklear also reportedly has gone through a series of boyfriends. The relative expressed heartbreak for the situation, urging Heather to head back to rehab to try once more.

“She has so much talent and beauty, and we hate to see that wasted. But she’s fighting a lot of demons. The only thing she can do is go back to rehab and try again.”

The call for help came from Locklear’s own brother, who reached out to the police and called the cops to Heather’s home during the weekend. Locklear’s brother reportedly was shocked by the alleged battle between the actress and her current boyfriend, Chris Heisser. Chris reportedly was a former high school fling who had moved into Heather’s mansion in Thousand Oaks, California.

Heather Locklear Allegedly “Battered Her Boyfriend”

The officers who investigated after receiving the call from Locklear’s brother noticed a mark on her boyfriend’s body. They then made the decision to arrest Heather on charges of domestic violence, said the police.

“She claimed to be injured, but we didn’t see any sign of that,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian informed the Post in the wake of Locklear’s arrest.

“We determined she had battered her boyfriend.”

But the allegations of battery on her boyfriend weren’t the only charges that Heather faced. When police attempted to cuff Heather, she allegedly called a female police officer a “c**t” and kicked a male officer. Both alleged actions reportedly took place in front of Locklear’s daughter Ava, 20.

Heisser also was arrested later for allegedly driving drunk. He spent two years in prison on convictions of fraud and theft, and Heather’s family admitted that they are worried about her relationship with her boyfriend.

A spokesman for the Ventura County District Attorney said it is not yet known “what, if any, charges will be filed by March 13th, when she is due here in court.”

Fox News reported that Heather Locklear was arrested both on charges of domestic violence and assault on three police officers. Heather faces one count of domestic violence from her alleged assault on her boyfriend and three counts of battery on emergency personnel. Scheduled to head to court on March 13, Locklear posted $20,000 bail.

In addition to allegations of past substance abuse struggles, Heather was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence. Locklear received a sentence of three years of informal probation, a $700 fine, and orders to enroll in a driver safety class.

Heather’s history also includes a 911 call from her physician, who expressed concern that she had overdosed on prescription drugs, and a 2011 alleged fight between her boyfriend at the time, Jack Wagner, and the actress. In 2012, Heather’s sister called 911 expressing concern that Locklear might “harm herself.” She allegedly had taken a potentially deadly mixture of Xanax and alcohol.