‘Trump Impeachment 101’ — University Offers Course On Impeaching President For College Credit

Is this a course parents would be willing to pay for as part of the education for their kids?

The impeachment of Donald Trump is the sole focus of a college course being offered at San Diego State University, according to a watchdog group that was the first to report on this new course offering. Despite Trump’s name appearing in the title of the course, the course is described as covering the impeachment process in this nation, reports Fox & Friends on their Wednesday morning show.

This title of this educational offering is called “Trump: Impeachment, Removal or Conviction?” So it appears there is no question on the direction the professor plans to go with this university course, suggests the host and guests on Fox & Friends this morning.

Ainsley Earhardt, who is one of the Fox & Friends hosts, questioned if parents would have some objection to paying for a course like this for their college student son or daughter. She couldn’t imagine that parents would find this a welcomed part of their kids’ education. The Trump Impeachment course did not sit well with the hosts or their guest on the show this morning.

This is a one-credit course being taught over two weekends in March by Professor John Joseph Cleary, who lists only one reading requirement for this class that is already dubbed “Impeach Trump 101” or “Trump Impeachment 101” across the social media sites. The book that Cleary is centering this course on is by Allan Lichtman, titled The Case for Impeachment.

The author of this book, Lichtman, who is a professor at the American University, “makes the case for impeaching the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” reports Fox News. Lichtman boasts the talent of predicting the correct outcome of presidential races for the past 30 years.

When Trump was on the campaign trail Lichtman predicted he would win over Hillary Clinton. Today he is offering his next big political prediction — the impeachment of Donald Trump. According to Fox News, the book does look at the impeachment of other presidents such as Andrew Jackson and it covers Bill Clinton’s hearings.

There is focus on Richard Nixon’s resignation in the book. The author takes the liberty of comparing the actions of these past presidents to Trump. Lichtman claims he “shows how Trump exhibits many of the flaws (and more) that have doomed past presidents.”

Fox News reports how Lichman claims his book serves as a “warning about the dangers of Trump’s rogue presidency” and doubles as a “guide to the myriad transgressions.” He predicts that Trump’s actions will lead to the impeachment of the 45th president. Lichtman writes:

“Trump’s penchant for lying, disregard for the law, and conflicts of interests are lifelong habits that will permeate his entire presidency.He has a history of mistreating women and covering up his misdeeds.” “He could commit his crime against humanity, not directly through war, but indirectly by reversing the battle against catastrophic climate change, upon which humanity’s well-being will likely depend.” “His dubious connections to Russia could open him to a charge of treason. His disdain for constitutional restraints could lead to abuses of power that forfeit the trust of even a Republican Congress.”

The class itself will cover the grounds for removal from office, impeachment, or indictment, reports university watchdog group, Campus Reform. According to the curriculum, the grounds they intend to discuss include: “conflict of interests, foreign emoluments, climate change, racism, religious bias, improper influence, nepotism, and a host of crimes, including conspiracy, false statements, and obstruction of justice.”

This is a one-credit course that was offered to the SDSU students via the Criminal Justice program in an email. It was listed as one of four courses offered to earn that “one credit” you may need to get that degree. The cost of the course is $221 and it entails the students attending two 15-hour marathon class sessions that are offered on two consecutive weekends.

It didn’t take long for folks on social media sites to dub this course “Trump Impeachment 101,” “Impeach Trump 101,” or “Impeachment 101” as seen in the tweets and Facebook posts below.

