Donald Trump – Russia Investigation: Mueller Has Crossed The President’s ‘Red Lines’

Robert Mueller's Investigation is reportedly investigating Donald Trump's business dealings in Russia, and Trump's lawyer reportedly fears he could be indicted for perjury.

If you are a follower of President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed you are unlikely to have missed the fact that Trump has once again used the social media platform to attack Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign team. Yesterday, President Trump posted a flurry of messages linked to Mueller’s Russia investigation, making it clear, once again, that he believes the Mueller investigation is a political “witch hunt.” Trump wants you to believe that too.

The fact remains that Mueller has now indicted at least 18 people, five of whom were involved in his election campaign. As reported by Vox, three members of the Trump campaign team, Rick Gates, Michael Flynn, and George Papadopolous have already cut plea deals with Mueller. Paul Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign manager, now faces dozens of charges related to money laundering, false statements, failure to disclose foreign assets, and conspiracy against the United States.

The interesting aspect of Mueller’s charges against Manafort is that they are all related to his business dealings with pro-Russian elements in Ukraine. Mueller’s indictments show beyond doubt that his investigation is following the time-honored FBI tradition of “following the money.” There is every reason to believe that the Mueller investigation if doing exactly the same thing by examing the Russian business dealings of President Trump and those closest to him, particularly Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr.

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

As reported by CNN, President Trump has previously declared that any examination of his business dealings in Russia is a “red line” that Mueller must not cross. The CNN report claims that Trump’s red line has already been crossed. Citing three sources close to the Mueller investigation, they claim that Mueller’s investigation team has been probing witnesses about Trump’s business dealings in Russia. They claim that Mueller is trying to determine whether the Russians have information that would allow Russia to compromise President Trump.

Donald Trump’s Lawyers Are Working To Avoid The President Falling Into A ‘Perjury Trap’

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Images

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, President Trump had declared that he was willing to be interviewed under oath by the Mueller investigation. It seems that Trump’s lawyers are trying to avoid that happening because they fear that Mueller could catch Trump in a “perjury trap.” According to Vanity Fair, President Trump’s lawyer, Ty Cobb, has “been engaged in discussions with Mueller’s team, weighing options that could mitigate the president’s legal risk.”

They report that former White House counsel, Robert Bennett, believes that Trump faces “tremendous risks” if he is interviewed under oath by Mueller. Bennett argues that it would be “easy” for Mueller to prove that President Trump made “false statements to the FBI,” and that could lead to President Trump facing perjury charges.

If the claims about Ty Cobb’s reluctance to allow President Trump to be interviewed by the Mueller investigation are accurate, it begs a question. Why does President Trump’s lawyer fear that Trump will perjure himself? Does this mean that the president’s own lawyer is not confident that President Trump will tell the truth?