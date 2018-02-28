‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, March 1: Victor & Nick Bond, Nikki Gains Insight, Lily Advise

Nick and Nikki finally have all the facts and can decide whether the Newmans will move on as a united family.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 1 reveal that both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will both reach a deeper insight. Y&R fans know that Victor (Eric Braeden) has been hiding the truth for a very long time and has known that Adam (Justin Hartley) is Christian’s (Jude and Ozzy MacGuigen) father. Young and the Restless spoilers via SheKnows Soaps report that Victor and Nick will reach a consensus. Father and son do not have the best relationship, but Victor has kept his silence about Christian’s paternity because he knew that Nick was the best thing to ever have happened to his young grandson.

The Mustache places family first, and it must have been upsetting for him to find out that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Dylan’s (Steve Burton) son was, in fact, a Newman. Despite getting everything else wrong, Victor has always done right by his grandchildren. Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 1 indicate that Nick will still be trying to deal with the fact that Christian isn’t his biological son after the DNA test results came back. Nick will reportedly realize that his father was trying to protect him by not disclosing this critical information. With this information in hand, Nick may decide that Christian can have a closer bond with his granddad.

The truce is over and their secret risks being exposed today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/9wMnnLcTXR — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 27, 2018

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) already filled Nikki in on Christian’s paternity earlier this week. However, Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry state that Nikki will discover just how far Victor went to protect Nick’s claim to Christian. Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 1 suggest that Nikki will learn the facts about how Chelsea (Megan Claire Egan) stole from her own company and how Victor covered it up. Chelsea was receiving texts about Christian and who his real father is, which she, in turn, used to blackmail Victor into helping her make her crimes go away. Nikki will gain a deeper understanding of Victor’s motives.

J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will also turn to Lily (Christel Khalil) for advice. Currently, he is in the midst of a custody battle and divorce from his ex. Y&R fans know that Lily has just been through the same ordeal with Cane (Daniel Goddard). She will provide him with some rock-solid advice that she gained through experience.

Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that Adam may rescue Chelsea from Genoa City. However, fans are still patiently waiting for Justin Hartley to show his face on the soap. Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 1 reveal that Catherine Bach fans may see her as Chelsea’s mom, Anita, in this episode of Y&R.