Shaolin Monk Pierces A Pane Of Glass Using A Needle [Video]

Master Feng Fei, a Shaolin monk, shattered a pane of glass and burst the inflated balloon hidden behind the glass by using just a thin needle.

As seen in the video below, he threw a needle on the glass with significant speed and it pierced the sheet of glass. This skill is included in the 72 secret arts that Shaolin monks must master and this is one of the hardest skills they have to triumph.

This Shaolin monk’s skill was featured in a video by YouTubers, The Slow Mo Guys. They invited three Shaolin monks to demonstrate this incredible secret of Shaolin art. The Slow Mo Guys recorded it in slow motion to try and determine how the trick was done.

They used a Phantom v2511 camera that could record a film at rates of over 25,000 frames per second. The equipment showed how the needle hit the glass and cracked and burst the balloon. The video had been viewed more than 2 million times since it was posted, according to NDTV.

The monks also said that it takes 10 or more years to master this Shaolin art. Most likely, one trick that has been applied in this skill is the speed of action. Wired reports that it needs a speed of 150 kilometers or 93 miles per hour for the needle to pierce a glass sheet. Another factor could be the mass of the metal projectile and the integrity of the transparent material, according to Science Alert.

Shaolin is referred to as one of the oldest and most famous styles of wushu or kung fu demonstrated by monks, also known as Shaolin monks. They are also known as the ultimate Buddhist warriors.

The Shaolin monastery is the most famous temple in China known for its Shaolin monks, who are characterized by strength, flexibility, and pain-endurance. The Shaolin monks are also known for their extraordinary powers and fighting skills. They are trained to use 36 weapons.

The Shaolin began about 1,500 years ago when a man from the west brought a new interpretation of new religion incorporated with teachings and martial arts in China. This denomination has spread throughout China and is witnessed by people around the world.