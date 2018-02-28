‘Once Upon A Time’ Final Season To See Return Of Original Cast Members

Jennifer Morrison not yet confirmed to reprise her role of Emma Swan in 'Once Upon a Time' series finale.

Once Upon a Time Season 7, the swansong season of the fantasy-drama series, is set to see the return of some of the original cast members who exited after the end of Season 6. Moreover, Once Upon a Time co-creator Edward Kitsis revealed that in Episode 20 of Season 7, Jared Gilmore would return to reprise his role as Henry Mills. Andrew J. West is currently playing the adult Henry.

Earlier in February, ABC confirmed that Once Upon a Time Season 7 would be the last. When the current season premiered in the fall, it opened the show’s next chapter that explores a new fairytale in a new location, where both magical and non-magical characters dwell.

Only Lana Parrilla (Regina), Colin O’Donoghue (Captain Hook), and Robert Carlyle (Rumple) from the original team have continued as series regulars in the rebooted season. Rest of the original cast departed after the previous season ended, and Once Upon a Time Season 7 saw the arrival of new actors to take the story forward. Series creators Adam Horowitz and Kitsis were expecting that the show would get a new lease of life by moving in a new direction.

The creative shakeup, however, has failed to boost Once Upon a Time’s flagging ratings, and as a result, the next chapter of the show has become the “epic” final chapter. And in the final chapter, some of the familiar faces from the original chapter are set to make an appearance.

“We’ll see many familiar faces to the end,” Kitsis told the press following the screening of Once Upon a Time Season 7’s midseason premiere episode, titled “Secret Garden,” reports Deadline.

He, however, refused to confirm whether Jennifer Morrison, who played Emma Swan aka the Savior, would return as well. The actress made a brief appearance in Episode 2 of the current season.

Kitsis also said that all the actors who had appeared on the show have an open invitation to return in the finale.

“Once is home to everyone and there’s an open invitation for every actor who has been on the show to come back in the finale, so we’ll see who is available.”

The co-creator is not yet certain about who may return in the series finale, but he confirmed that Once Upon a Time’s final two hours would remind the viewers of the first six years. And he also revealed that Jared Gilmore, who originally portrayed Henry, would be reprising his role in Episode 20 of Season 7, which is titled “Is This Henry Mills.” He will be seen in a flashback scene with Regina. The actor appeared in the first two episodes of the current season.

Once Upon a Time Season 7 returns to ABC after a mini-hiatus on Friday, March 2. The final episode is scheduled to air on May 18.