Khloe Kardashian Flies To Tokyo With Kim And Kourtney, Fans Worry About Her Pregnancy

The 8-month pregnant reality star is currently in Japan to spend some quality time with sisters before her baby arrives.

Khloe Kardashian, who is now eight months pregnant with her first baby, is celebrating a “babymoon” in Tokyo, Japan with sisters Kim and Kourtney. The Kardashian sisters have been posting their adventures on their social media accounts, and it looks like they’re having a grand time!

According to Us Weekly, Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney landed in Tokyo on Monday, Feb. 26. Khloe’s latest Instagram post shows a photo of herself in what looks to be their hotel room. The expectant mom wrote “Kisses from Tokyo” in the caption.

While it’s certainly nice to see the sisters spending some bonding time together, some Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have expressed their concern over the stars’ trip given Khloe’s delicate condition. Khloe’s followers on Instagram replied to her recent post and many of them are saying that she shouldn’t be traveling at this point in her pregnancy.

“Should you not be flying so close to your due date,” wrote one fan.

“How does flying that long affect your pregnancy?” asked another.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, it is generally safe for a pregnant woman to travel by plane even during their third trimester given that there are no complications or concerns with her pregnancy. However, most doctors would still advise against moms-to-be to take plane rides from the 37th week of pregnancy.

In the latest Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Khloe revealed that she’s having some complications with her pregnancy. As recapped by Hollywood Life, the 33-year-old reality star had to insert up to six hormone pills per day to support her pregnancy.

However, Khloe Kardashian’s trip to Japan is an indication that she is doing fine in her last trimester. According to E! News, the mom-to-be wanted to take a last “fun sisters trip” before giving birth. The insider shared that the three sisters are having a great time shopping, sightseeing, and taking selfies with their Japanese fans.

“So far, we hear the girls are having a great time taking in all Tokyo has to offer…Kim and Kourtney bought trinkets for their kids and the girls were extremely kind to fans, introducing themselves and taking pictures.”

On Feb. 7, Khloe Kardashian revealed in an Instagram post that she was then on her 29th week of pregnancy. This means that she is now in her 32nd week and nearing her due date. In a brand new teaser for next week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Khloe finally reveals her baby’s gender to her sisters.

“I’m shocked,” Kourtney says when she finds out, and then she and Kim give their little sister a tight hug.

While the clip did not give away Khloe’s baby gender, People has reported that the reality star is expecting a boy. This will be her first child with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson.