Lamar Odom’s Book Will Spill Some Kardashian Secrets, According To ‘Us Weekly’

Lamar Odom, 38, is writing a book about his life, according to Us Weekly. The ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian will talk about his basketball career, following bad friends, and his marriage to Khloe, among other things. The book also promises to disclose some Kardashian family secrets, according to reports.

The book will also reveal the circumstances that led to Odom’s near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in October 2015, according to Us Weekly.

Reportedly, the former basketball player wants people to know the truth because of the many lies that were written about him. The book shouldn’t be seen as an attack on Khloe or the Kardashian family, according to Lamar. The book may contain some Kardashian family secrets, but Lamar has no intention of hurting them, reports Hit. The ex-husband of Khloe says he still loves Khloe but accepts the fact that she had to move on without him. Lamar and Khloe were married for seven years, from 2009 to 2016. The reality TV star is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The report claims that Odom has been sincere about issues in his life in recent interviews and the book promises to be the same. The former NBA star was sincere to Us Weekly about his substance abuse and numerous affairs during his marriage to Khloe.

While there’s doubt that Lamar’s book could contain potentially damaging secrets about the famous family, fans will nevertheless be eager to know more about the Kardashians through his book.

Lamar and Khloe have remained friends especially after the drug overdose that nearly killed him. A report by The Sun says that Khloe Kardashian called Odom to tell him about her pregnancy hours before it was made public. However, not every member of the Kardashian family seems to be happy with the ex-husband of Khloe. In an interview with Mancave in January, Lamar said he knew his relationship with Khloe was over when she was with her second or third NBA player. Kim Kardashian savagely fired back with a tweet saying, “Or second or third brothel.” It seems some Kardashian family members have not forgiven Odom for cheating on his ex-wife.