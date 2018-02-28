Kate Middleton Jokes That Prince William Is ‘In Denial’ About Baby No. 3, ‘People’ Reports

The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child in April.

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton visited St. Thomas’ Hospital in London to launch Nursing Now, a worldwide campaign aimed to empower nurses. This is a truly meaningful cause for the 36-year-old, who is now in her third trimester of pregnancy for royal baby No. 3.

According to People, Kate Middleton happily chatted with patients, parents, and the nursing staff in the hospital after delivering a powerful speech. The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly even joked that Prince William is still “in denial” about being a father of three very soon.

“I was saying, ‘Congratulations, best of luck with the third one,” a father of a 10-month-old baby at the hospital said about his light moment with the Duchess.

“[Kate Middleton] said, ‘William’s in denial.'”

Earlier this month, Prince William also spoke about how he’s getting ready for the new baby. While hosting a formal function at Kensington Palace on Feb. 8, Prince William candidly told guests that he’s going to be “permanently tired” once the baby arrives, People reports.

“I’m getting as much sleep as I can. Two is fine — I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three, I’m going to be permanently tired.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child is due in April. The royal couple hasn’t revealed if they’re expecting a little prince or a princess.

Richard Pohle - Pool / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is showing no signs of slowing down or cutting back on royal duties despite being this far along in her pregnancy. On Tuesday’s Nursing Now launch, the Duchess of Cambridge looked glowing in an all-blue Jenny Packham ensemble which beautifully highlighted her baby bump.

Kate spoke of how important the campaign is to her not only as a mother but also because her grandmothers worked as nurses. Kate’s great-grandmother, Olive Middleton, reportedly served as a volunteer nurse during World War I. In her speech, Kate praised the hospital’s staff and called their profession “awe-inspiring.”

“This campaign means a lot to me personally. My great-grandmother and grandmother were both volunteer nurses. They would have learned first-hand from working with the Voluntary Aid Detachment and the Red Cross about the care and compassion that sometimes only nurses can provide,” Kate Middleton stated.

“I have been struck today by the enormous range of responsibilities that nurses have, not only in providing access to healthcare, but also in terms of providing a holistic approach to caring for our physical and mental health.”

Kate Middleton greets her former midwife during a visit to Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists on February 27, 2018. Peter Nicholls-WPA Pool / Getty Images

Earlier that day, Kate Middleton also stopped by at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in Marylebone, where she was reunited with one of the midwives who assisted her with Princess Charlotte’s birth in 2015. According to the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton shared a warm hug with Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent after recognizing the midwife among the crowd.

Prof. Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, who was happily surprised over her reunion with Kate Middleton, later said that it has been an honor to support the births of “future kings and queens.” She also thanked Kate Middleton for giving importance to the nursing profession.