Justin Theroux Reportedly Warns Jennifer Aniston To ‘Fight Fair’ Or She’d Be Humiliated, Reports ‘Radar’

The actor issued a warning to Aniston to be fair or he would whip out the tell-all card against her.

After two years of being married, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have called it quits, which was officially announced on February 15 by the actress’ publicist Stephen Huvane. In the statement that they released to the Associated Press, the former couple said that they will maintain their friendship although they have parted ways as a couple. However, it seems that something isn’t right between them as recent reports claim that they had a “nasty split” and the Leftovers actor had warned the Friends alum to “fight fair.”

A source recently spoke with Radar Online and said that Justin Theroux told Jennifer Aniston that he could spill her dark secrets if she won’t “fight fair.” The insider added that the tell-all card would “spell utter humiliation,” something that might force the 46-year-old actor to whip out in the event that his ex-wife fights dirty. However, the source made it clear that this is not the actor’s style, but he needs alternatives in case the Emmy-winning awardee rummages into their failed relationship.

What’s more is that Jennifer Aniston had been a “nightmare to live with,” according to the insider. The actor’s friends also said that Theroux being seen as the bad guy is a travesty given what she actually did to him.

“This isn’t Justin’s style but he figures he needs options if Jen fights dirty. If he did go on TV or give an interview that delved into their failed marriage he’d have so much to say about his own frustrations that otherwise won’t be aired.”

????…❤️✌️ A post shared by @ justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Following the split, a source told People that Jennifer Aniston has been relying on her friends, who already knew their breakup a few weeks before they officially announced it. It is said that the actress has a huge group of friends who support her and makes sure that she won’t be alone in this trying time. The insider added that the actress likes organizing parties and get-togethers with her pals, something that her friends appreciate. This is why they’re taking care of her now that she needs people to be with her whilst fighting her failed marriage with Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston has also been working out with her yoga instructor Mandy Ingber as it helps her “stay focused and happier.” A few days after announced their split, the Marley & Me actress was spotted at the Game Night premiere in Los Angeles, supporting her longtime friend Jason Bateman.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux spent seven years together.