Future Plans For Ronda Rousey-Stephanie McMahon Rivalry Revealed

Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon are set to resume their rivalry heading into 'WrestleMania 34.'

Ronda Rousey has already made a big impact in the WWE ever since becoming a superstar. Rousey has resumed her feud with Stephanie McMahon and she appears to be heading to WrestleMania 34. With all the signs pointing to a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34, the WWE already has future plans for the Ronda-Stephanie rivalry.

As recapped by WWE.com, Rousey officially joined Monday Night Raw after signing a contract at Elimination Chamber. “Rowdy” was greeted by general manager Kurt Angle, commissioner Stephanie McMahon, and her husband Triple H. Things were a bit awkward and cringe-worthy at the start but they picked it up towards the end of the segment.

Rousey put Triple H through a table before Stephanie came to her husband’s aid by slapping the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. Stephanie ran following a death stare by Rousey, who signed her contract. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the slap was legitimate as Ronda had a handprint welt on her face backstage.

The next night on Raw, Rousey demanded an apology from Stephanie and it was given. However, Triple H sucker punched Angle to end the show while Rousey tends to the fallen general manager. With WrestleMania 34 about a month away, it seems like Rousey will team up with Angle to battle The Authority.

Stephanie McMahon confronts Ronda Rousey on Raw while Triple H and Kurt Angle looks on. WWE

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Sportskeeda), the WWE has big plans for both women but they specifically wanted Ronda Rousey to feud with Stephanie McMahon. The reasoning behind it is the WWE wants to make Stephanie a bigger star with the rivalry drawing inspiration from the famed Stone Cold Steve Austin-Vince McMahon rivalry during the Attitude Era.

“Rousey is a major sports star. The idea that she was the single most searched female athlete in the U.S. on the Internet in 2017, a year she never competed and for the most part laid low in, speaks volumes. The idea for the program is to make Stephanie a star outside of just the pro wrestling world.”

The Austin-McMahon rivalry is the greatest rivalry in WWE history as it catapulted the company to bigger heights. The feud helped the WWE defeat WCW and it was filled with some of the greatest moments ever.

With Ronda-Stephanie, the WWE shifts its focus on the women’s revolution. It has ups and downs but the company continues to make history with the women’s division. Rousey is a big shot to the WWE’s arm and she will certainly help the company gain more casual fans.

However, it should be noted that these are just speculative at this point. But if it is true, the fans should expect the feud between Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon to last for a year or maybe even longer. Rousey is still green on the microphone but she has quickly adapted to the crowd in her first three appearances since officially becoming a WWE superstar.