The Surprising Health Benefits Of Drinking Coffee

Most people drink a cup of coffee in the morning to boost their energy throughout the day. Unknowingly, drinking coffee has some potential health benefits as shown in some studies.

Coffee comes from roasted coffee beans, which are the seeds of berries from the Coffea plant. The coffee berries are picked once ripe, then processed and dried. They are cooked to varying degrees. Then, they are ground and brewed with hot water to come up with a coffee.

Medical News Today and Healthline shared the following health benefits of drinking coffee, which are supported by studies.

Lower the risk of heart failure

Drinking coffee in moderation could protect against heart failure, according to researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard School of Public Health. The team discovered that those who drink four European cups, or two 8-ounce servings, each day had an 11 percent lower risk of heart failure. Likewise, another study showed that coffee could lower the risk of dying from stroke and heart disease.

Reduces the risk of developing liver disease

A study from the Kaiser Permanente Medical Care Program in the United States indicated the consuming coffee could lower the risk of cirrhosis of the liver for those alcohol drinkers by 22 percent. It could also reduce the risk of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), which is an autoimmune disease of the bile ducts in the liver. In 2014 study, it suggested that drinking two or more cups of coffee a day could also decrease the risk of dying from cirrhosis of the liver by 66 percent.

Protects against type 2 diabetes

Researchers from UCLA found that drinking coffee could augment the plasma levels of the protein sex hormone-binding globulin. This hormone manages the biological activity of the testosterone and estrogen, which has a role in the development of type 2 diabetes. Another research of the Harvard School of Public Health indicated that increased consumption of coffee might lessen the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Other benefits of coffee consumption include the following:

Lower the incidence of liver cancer by 40 percent

Reduces the risk of Parkinson’s disease

Protects from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease

Helps burn fat

Enhances energy levels

Protects against colorectal cancer

Reduces mortality

Coffee has health benefits, yet there are also risks. Experts advise women who are pregnant not to drink coffee. Too much consumption of coffee could also cause anxiety symptoms or depression, particularly for those who have pre-existing anxiety disorders. It also has an adverse effect on the cardiovascular health of young adults suffering from hypertension. Drink coffee in moderation, as advised by experts.