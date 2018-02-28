NBA Rumors: NY Knicks’ Point Guard Could Request Release, According To ‘News York Daily News’

'New York Daily News' suggests a Knicks' veteran may be cut soon which would give him a chance for a new team.

The latest NBA rumors regarding the New York Knicks are indicating that one point guard could request his release, the New York Daily News has indicated. That point guard is 34-year-old Jarrett Jack, who helped the team achieve success earlier this season as part of the starting lineup, only to find himself in a lesser role since the All-Star break. The team seems to have shifted its focus towards a different game plan which doesn’t necessarily involve their veterans as much. Could all of that potentially lead to Jack being cut from the New York Knicks, at his own request?

It’s been seen this season in New York that the additions of younger players Emmanuel Mudiay and Trey Burke have resulted in veteran players Courtney Lee and Jarrett Jack being relegated to the Knicks’ bench. There’s also rookie Frank Ntilikina who will be given more minutes in which to potentially flourish in the PG role. As New York Daily News writer Stefan Bondy suggests that could lead Jarrett Jack to possibly “requesting a release” ahead of the deadline this Thursday. It would still leave Jack eligible to play for another team, and that team could possibly be a playoff contender.

Happy thanksgiving A post shared by Jarrett Jack (@jarrettjack03) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:13am PST

The veteran guard was recently asked his thoughts on the situation and even mentioned that possibility of the request.

“I’ve never done it before to jump from one team in the middle of the season to a playoff squad. I know that’s what other guys have done. To be honest, I don’t really know. Maybe I do need to sit down and look at a list of what my best possible options are. But as of today I’m with the Knicks and want to help in any capacity I can.”

While Jarrett Jack is the eighth-leading scorer on the team with just 7.6 points averaged per game, he’s currently the team’s leader in assists. Jack is dishing out 5.8 of them per game this season. He’s also averaged just over three rebounds per contest in 25.9 minutes per game.

The Knicks are one of many teams Jack has played for since he came to the league in 2005. He’s also previously been a member of the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, two teams that would certainly fit into the “contender” category for the playoffs. Jack has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and New Orleans Pelicans during his veteran career.

Check out part 2: Jarrett Jack and @jonahballow chat about mentoring rookie PG, Frank Ntilikina. Full ????: https://t.co/iCFTnq57Rq pic.twitter.com/JrRNGrazAn — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 3, 2017

As of this report, his current team is 24-38 and sitting outside of the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference for the postseason picture. For Jack, playing time is clearly something he wants, and at this point in his career, it makes more sense that he’d probably want to contribute where it can help the most. The Knicks are still rebuilding with a younger core, so Jarrett Jack’s best move is probably getting that release and finding an ideal opportunity.