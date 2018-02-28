Safaree Samuels ‘Hoping’ Nicki Minaj Will ‘Run Back To Him’ After Nude Leaks, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Will Nicki Minaj get back together with ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels following his nude leaks scandal? 'Hollywood Life' reports he has is hoping the images will reignite her love for him.

Safaree Samuels’ nude leaks sparked a massive wave of reactions on social media and the 36-year-old rapper is reportedly hoping that it would also stir something in his ex, Nicki Minaj, that would eventually lead to their reunion.

After explicit photos and videos of the Love & Hip Hop star emerged online, many took to Twitter to express their varying reactions to the graphic images. In fact, even Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry posted a hilarious Tweet about it after a meme featuring her emerged on the microblogging platform.

“IM SCREAMING,” she wrote.

Now, it appears as though Safaree wanted to ignite a similar reaction from his ex, female rapper Nicki Minaj, based on a new report from Hollywood Life.

Citing an unnamed source, Safaree Samuels reportedly wishes to reunite with the “Anaconda” singer and is hoping that the leaked images would make her “come running back to him.”

“Safaree is hoping that after one look at his leaked pic, Nicki will remember the passion she is missing in her life and come running back to him,” the informant said.

The source allegedly close to the 36-year-old rapper also said that he believes that he is good for Nicki and her career.

“Safaree still has a lot of love for Nicki, misses her and thinks they make an amazing team together. With him behind her, Nicki’s career really took off and they both thrived.”

But more than that, the insider said Safaree missed their “explosive chemistry” inside the bedroom.

“But more than the business side of their connection was the explosive chemistry Safaree and Nicki shared in the bedroom,” said the source, before adding more explicit details about what the 36-year-old Scared Famous star thought about the “Bang Bang” collaborator’s “body” and “curves.”

The insider went on to reveal how the MTV awardee “loved” to see pictures of his body.

“Nicki loved it when he sent her sexy pics in the past so he is hoping that when she sees his manhood again, in the latest pic, she might pick up the phone and rekindle their lost romance.”

However, a previous report from the Inquisitr citing the same outlet on Safaree Samuels’ nude leaks might crush his hopes as it stated that Nicki Minaj allegedly isn’t happy that her name is being dragged into the scandal.

NUDE photos of Nicki Minaj's ex surface https://t.co/3JmMNrU3fH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 27, 2018

After the explicit images emerged online, social media users immediately assumed that Safaree inspired one of Nicki’s hit singles.

And, now we understand #NickiMinaj’s “Anaconda” reference, and we have seen her muse #Safaree. It’s always fun learning about the backstory and about what an artist was thinking when they wrote their songs. — Miss Snarky Shorty???? (@SnarkyShorty) February 26, 2018

Meanwhile, another report from Hollywood Life suggested that Nicki is under the impression that her ex-boyfriend was actually the one who leaked his own raunchy pics in order to make people listen to his songs. As it turns out, some people actually did listen to his music after his nude images emerged.

Me singing along to Safaree’s songs now that I seen his nudes. pic.twitter.com/1Op2SeJZPJ — tity (@tmoney_presa) February 26, 2018

Safaree songs kinda sounding alright to me now pic.twitter.com/lE3Lf7ldbL — daisy. (@Whittaughther) February 26, 2018

But the 36-year-old rapper wasn’t the one behind the leakage, based on an Urban Islandz report. However, the outlet also revealed that while the incident may have been brought about by hatred and vengeful feelings, it actually bore positive results for Safaree Samuels.

“No he didn’t leak it but he has a good idea who did. The person who did it knows that we know who they are and it’s purely out of revenge and jealousy why they release the pics online. But guess what, it backfired and is actually working the opposite way they intended,” an unnamed insider told them.

According to the informant, sales and streaming of his music skyrocketed during the onset of the Safaree Samuels nude leaks.

Still, none of the statements cited by both media outlets mentioned in this article are official and verified so it is best to take it all in with a grain of salt.