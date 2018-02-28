Reason Why Peyton Royce And Billie Kay Have Been Absent On NXT Revealed

Peyton Royce and Billiy Kay, NXT's Iconic Duo, have been absent on NXT television since November.

If you are a big fan of NXT, then you might have noticed that Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, the Iconic Duo, have been absent on television since November. Some fans believe that Royce and Kay are going to be called up but the latest report has revealed the real reason why the Iconic Duo is out of action.

As recapped by the WWE website, Royce was last seen at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Houston last November when she failed to capture the NXT women’s championship. “The Venus Fly Trap” was involved in the Fatal 4-Way Match to crown a new NXT women’s champion along with Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, and Nikki Cross.

On the other hand, Kay last appeared on the October 25 episode of NXT as she took part in a Battle Royal to determine the final member of the Fatal 4-Way Match. The Battle Royal was won by Cross with Kay making several appearances on NXT live shows throughout November. But since then, both Royce and Kay have been absent on NXT television.

The absence of the Iconic Duo has led many of their fans to believe that they are bound for the main roster. Some were expecting them to make their debuts at the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match but it did not happen. Moon and Sane were the two NXT superstars who appeared in the historic match.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce prepare before an NXT match. WWE

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Sportskeeda), Billie Kay underwent breast augmentation surgery and it is the reason why she has been absent on NXT television. It usually takes six weeks before someone can begin heavy lifting after a breast augmentation surgery. However, Meltzer did not mention if Peyton Royce underwent the same procedure.

Sportskeeda added that Kay’s new profile picture on the WWE website shows her new ring gear and appearance. As for Royce, the report noted that it is quite obvious that she also had breast augmentation surgery based on the pictures she recently posted on her social media accounts. Kay and Royce have not confirmed the surgeries but it is a possible reason why they are not wrestling at the moment.

In an interview with FOX Sports Australia back in January, NXT’s head honcho Triple H revealed that Royce and Kay are going to be called up to the main roster very soon. The WWE does not have a prominent Australian superstar on the main roster following the release of Emma.

“I don’t think they’re far from that. There’s a certain point in time where you have the gist of all of it and it becomes getting reps so you’re comfortable with it so when you hit that larger opportunity, everybody handles that differently. Some people shrink back into it and take a couple of steps backwards and it takes a while to get them out of their shell, others flourish in it. We want to make sure they have the reps and the time to be able to take that to the next level when they do step up and I think that they’re there. It’s just a matter of time.”

The duo is expected to return in the next set of NXT tapings in March, possibly to set up their final program in developmental. NXT stars usually get called up after WrestleMania 34 or they could get drafted at WWE Draft. Nevertheless, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay will give the women’s division in the main roster a breath of fresh air.