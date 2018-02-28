Vloggers Drink Their Own Urine On YouTube, Tout Controversial ‘Urotherapy’ As Having Health Benefits

Drinking urine is apparently a 'thing' now among health vloggers, and viewers are 'furious.'

Vloggers are drinking their own urine and sharing the experience on YouTube, according to the Daily Mail. Drinking urine, also called urotherapy, is not a new thing, but health vloggers are now using urine consumption to gain views on YouTube and to tout the alleged health benefits of doing so. The Daily Mail shared on Tuesday that “health fanatics” who make video blogs are uploading the “bizarre videos” of themselves practicing urotherapy to their YouTube channels, while also drawing criticism from viewers across other social media platforms.

According to the Daily Mail, drinking one’s own urine is said to have “medicinal purposes,” and the alleged health benefits of urotherapy are thought to be so wide-ranging among health vloggers that they say drinking urine can cure almost any disease. These claims are becoming a controversial topic on YouTube from viewers who are now “furious” over health vloggers actually sharing videos of themselves drinking their own urine. Since the health vloggers in question tend to turn off comments on urotherapy videos, disgruntled comments are showing up on Twitter.

Attempting to discredit the theory behind all of the health claims of drinking urine, the Daily Mail shares that Twitter users are mind-blown and disgusted that anyone would encourage others to use urine for “anything at all.” However, one YouTube health vlogger, Rain Florence, defends the “new trend” of drinking her own urine and sharing it via a video upload to her subscribers, saying that “there is practically nothing” that urotherapy won’t cure. Florence, who has more than 65,000 views on her urotherapy video, also uses her own urine for a skin moisturizer, although, she does add a disclaimer that it stings.

Health-obsessed YouTubers are drinking their own URINE and claiming it can 'cure hundreds of diseases' https://t.co/DSDRACy7VT — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) February 27, 2018

Rain isn’t the only vlogger sharing urotherapy videos on YouTube. A recent article on Babe notes that there’s now a “whole section” on YouTube dedicated to vloggers filming themselves drinking their own urine and “slathering” it over themselves — for the alleged health benefits, of course. Babe also wrote that some of the health vloggers sharing urine therapy videos actually seem “earnest” about their claims that urotherapy “can cure anything,” “expel parasites,” and even “reverse signs of aging” through detoxing the body with its alleged nutrient and mineral content.

Another health vlogger who practices urotherapy on YouTube, Katrine Rudolph, says that she actually likes the taste of her own urine, adding that urine is only “sterile liquid” from the blood. However, while most viewers tend to cringe when watching videos of vloggers drinking their own alleged urine, other viewers, according to the previously mentioned Daily Mail article, are “trying out” urine therapy, some with disastrous consequences, including blood-shot and puss-filled eyes from using days-old urine as eye drops. Other more cautious viewers are astonished that urine therapy even exists or that anyone would believe drinking urine has health benefits.

According to LiveStrong, urotherapy is the “latest health craze” and isn’t harmful in small quantities, but the health benefits touted from drinking your own urine aren’t backed by scientific evidence.