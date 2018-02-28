Kevin Smith Speaks Out On Criticism Of Chris Pratt’s Prayers For Him

Pratt tweeted that he was sending 'em up after Smith was hospitalized for a severe heart attack.

The man in the hospital has spoken.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith posted on Facebook and Twitter about being faced with a heart attack that he said would have been fatal without medical treatment, saying that he had started recovery. Folks online instantaneously started remarking that they had Smith’s back.

That included Chris Pratt.

He said he was praying for the filmimaker and people began slamming the Guardians of the Galaxy actor.

Smith responded in a Facebook Live session.

“Poor Chris Pratt, one of my favorite actors on the planet, f***ing put up a nice tweet, saying, ‘Hey man, I don’t know you that much, but I love Clerks and I’m praying for you,’ and, apparently, some people were like, ‘f*** your prayers,’ and attacked him and s***,” Smith said. “And then (Guardians of the Galaxy director) James Gunn had to jump in and be like, ‘Ain’t nothing wrong with praying for a person, man.’

“Number one, oh my God, thank you to Chris Pratt. How sweet was that? Star-Lord praying for me.”

Smith has often taken religious doctrines to task in his productions. But on Facebook Live, he considered before his audience that sometimes, folks can’t do anything more but put out hopeful thoughts in the way of an individual who is struggling, despite differences in belief.

Smith did have a No. 2.

“Please don’t fight over stuff like that. It’s a waste of time,” Smith said. “Prayer, whether you’re religious or not, somebody saying, ‘I’ll pray for you,’ it’s good-intentioned, it’s very nice. Especially because it’s not like Chris Pratt was like, ‘Move over, I’m going to reach my hands over into his chest and save him, save f***ing Silent Bob’s life myself.'”

People who have engaged with this development may currently be sensitive to the phrase “thoughts and prayers” because of how often it is repeated by people in office after terrible events like shootings that may have possibly been stopped. The Feb. 14 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which saw 17 dead, is one example.

Also in the Facebook Live video, Smith said that as the heart attack started, he didn’t consider that to be what it was.

“I didn’t piece together I was having a heart attack… even though my chest was heavy and even though my father died of age of 67 died of a massive heart attack,” he said. “I never in a million years thought it was a heart attack.”