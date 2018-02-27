‘Teen Mom OG’: Mackenzie McKee Officially Replacing Farrah Abraham, Reports ‘TMZ’

Farrah Abraham's 'Teen Mom OG' replacement is already filming scenes for upcoming episodes.

Teen Mom OG fans are getting ready to say goodbye to Farrah Abraham. The controversial reality star was fired from the show during the course of the most recent season, and viewers won’t be watching her journey on the show following the batch of episodes that are currently airing. However, the series won’t be empty-handed when it comes to casting. Former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee is reportedly taking Farrah’s spot on the show.

According to a Feb. 27 report by TMZ, Mackenzie McKee has officially been asked to join the cast of Teen Mom OG with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood. As many fans will remember, Mackenzie was first introduced as Mackenzie Douthit on 16 and Pregnant as a cheerleader who was close to her family and found herself pregnant as a teenager. McKee was then chosen to be one of the girls to star on Teen Mom 3, along with current Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, Katie Yeager, and Alex Sekella. However, the show only lasted one season before being cancelled.

Sources close to Teen Mom OG production reveal that Mackenzie McKee has joined the show and is already filming scenes for MTV. MTV reportedly first pitched the idea of Mackenzie joining the series when they were filming a two-hour special about her mother’s cancer battle. Angie Douthit was recently diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer, and the family has been rallying around their matriarch ever since.

Mackenzie was rumored to be in the running to join Teen Mom 2 last year, but lost out to Briana DeJesus. Now, fans will get an update on McKee’s life as a wife, mother of three, entrepreneur, and doting daughter. Mackenzie is said to have been filming the show for over a week now, and will officially be announced as Farrah Abraham’s replacement in the near future.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Farrah Abraham was fired from the MTV series for her treatment towards the cast and crew of the series, as well as her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. Farrah is now suing Viacom for wrongful termination and asking for $5 million for emotional pain and lost wages.

Teen Mom OG is currently airing with Farrah Abraham, but will likely be back later this year for a brand new season featuring Mackenzie McKee.