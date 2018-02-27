Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Reveals She Might Be The Most Likely To Have 19 Kids Herself On ‘Counting On’

The reality star wants to have as many kids as possible.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband just welcomed their first son, Gideon Martyn, to the family, but this doesn’t mean that they will be slowing down any time soon. In fact, Joy recently revealed on the Counting On season premiere that she wants as many children as “God will give her,” which is a similar philosophy to her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar.

During the premiere episode, the cameras follow Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth to Switzerland as they get to be alone for the very first time. In the Duggar world, couples are chaperoned until they tie the knot, so the pair got to enjoy being together and all of the perks that went with it. In Touch Weeklyspeculates that she and her husband conceived baby Gideon in between their Swiss adventures.

While rumors circulated that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband conceived before marriage and moved their wedding up in a rush, it appears that isn’t the case at all as the baby arrived in time to have been conceived on Joy’s honeymoon.

Not only did viewers get a look at Joy and Austin alone, but they also learned that the pair may be the next Michelle and Jim Bob: Joy revealed while doing a chocolate making class that she and Austin want “a lot” of children.

The pair divulged the information to a Swiss couple taking the class, who told them they should have a lot of children. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth told them that was the plan, though the Swiss couple was shocked to learn that their brood of five kids was dwarfed in comparison to Joy-Anna’s 18 siblings and one adopted sibling. The couple professed that their five children were a lot for Switzerland, but obviously not for the Duggar family. Joy impressed the couple by rattling off the names of all of the family siblings, whose names all begin with J. She did leave off the eight Duggar grandchildren that had been born by the time they left for the Alps.

During one of the interviews, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth told fans that she would be letting God handle how many children to have, as “He knows” how many the pair can handle.