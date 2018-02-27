Watch Nets Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Cleveland will try to bounce back from their loss this weekend when they host the Nets on Tuesday.

Tuesday night’s NBA schedule includes coverage of the Nets vs. Cavs live streaming online or on television for fans to watch. The latest matchup comes as LeBron James and Cleveland suffered a disappointing home loss this past Sunday to the visiting San Antonio Spurs. While the Nets slapped a recent eight-game losing streak with a win over Chicago last night, the Cavaliers know giving them another loss is helping them, and not just this season. Here’s the latest game preview featuring tonight’s matchup odds, start time, television viewing options, and how to watch the Nets vs. Cavs live streaming online.

As ESPN reported on Tuesday, handing the Brooklyn Nets (20-41) another loss will not only aid Cleveland in improving their own record but could also help with the 2018 NBA Draft. Cleveland is holding onto the Nets’ first-round draft pick for this summer, meaning every loss the Nets accumulate will only give the Cavs a greater chance of landing a higher pick in the lottery. That pick was originally held by the Boston Celtics, who used the asset as part of their trade package for former Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn hasn’t played terribly well over their last 10 games, which is good news for a Cavs team coming off a loss.

The Cavaliers (35-24) dropped Sunday’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs, 110-94. While the team shot 41.8 percent for the game, they were cold from downtown, hitting just eight of the 34 three-point shots they attempted. LeBron James finished one assist shy of a triple-double with 33 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Jordan Clarkson also continued to play well since arriving from the Lakers in a trade. The former Los Angeles guard ended up with 17 points off the bench on 7-for-14 shooting including a 3-for-7 three-point rate.

As mentioned in ESPN‘s game preview, the Nets are coming off a 17-point victory over the Chicago Bulls at home last night. However, that hasn’t made the oddsmakers believe in their chances to give Cleveland a close game. The current point spread has the Cavs favored by 10.5 points with a -900 moneyline price while the Nets are +600 underdogs. For tonight’s over/under points total, bettors will be deciding on whether 221 points is too high or low for the two teams combined.

Fans can watch Tuesday night’s Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. This game will be made available on several different networks or sources based on viewing region. Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) will have the game coverage for Cleveland region viewers. For those viewing in the Brooklyn and surrounding regions, MSG is the channel to watch. Viewers in any other regions will need to have an active NBA League Pass subscription to watch the game on cable or satellite TV.

Live streaming is available for Fox Sports viewers via the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. In the Brooklyn regions, there is the MSG Go website or any compatible apps to use. Other viewing areas can buy tonight’s game through NBA League Pass, or purchase a season pass to watch games for the rest of the season. More details are available at the NBA League Pass website.