Bethenny Frankel And Fredrik Eklund Haven’t Sold Apartment Renovated On ‘Bethenny & Fredrik’

Bethenny Frankel has been very busy over the past couple of months, as she’s filmed two reality shows for Bravo. She is currently filming The Real Housewives of New York, where she’s traveling to South America with her co-stars. Frankel also filmed another show for Bravo called Bethenny & Fredrik, a show where she and Fredrik Eklund purchase real estate in New York and renovate the property before reselling. On the first couple of episodes, Frankel and Fredrik went into business together and started renovating a property that Fredrik had purchased years ago. While fans are curious as to what they have done with the property, Frankel is now revealing that the property hasn’t sold yet.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel revealed that she and Bryn stayed in the apartment one night because her own apartment isn’t done. On the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny purchased a massive apartment that needed plenty of renovations. Over the past year, Frankel has been renovating her place and has shared the progress on Instagram Live. While Bethenny had planned to move into her new apartment, it sounds like it isn’t quite ready yet. Until it’s ready, Frankel may be living in the renovated property until she can move into her new place.

“I’m in my apartment I invested in w Fredrik Eklund w my daughter tonight bc my new home is ready in the am. I have no TV so living through your tweets about Shark Tank,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on Twitter, sharing that she’s currently in transition.

It’s possible she sold her apartment that she renovated after moving on from her divorce. When she returned to The Real Housewives of New York after a few years away from the franchise, she was living in hotels. She had finally found a home for herself and her daughter, but the apartment needed a makeover. Now she’s doing the same thing again, as she’s renovating a massive apartment for herself and her daughter, Bryn. Now that her divorce is final and her ex-husband has dealt with his harassment issues from last year, Frankel has filed for full custody of their daughter. That case appears to be standing still at the moment.

Bethenny Frankel is currently moving into the new place while wrapping up filming for The Real Housewives of New York.