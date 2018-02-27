‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Christine Sends Social Worker To Snatch Christian – Victor Furious

The Genoa City DA plays dirty and uses Nick's son in her vendetta against The Mustache.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) has more heartache ahead when it comes to his son Christian. Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) just left Nick and then Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) slams him with the truth that Adam Newman (formerly Justin Hartley) is Christian’s real dad. As if that wasn’t enough, Nick will soon face losing Christian when the truth spreads to the last person he wants to find out – Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell).

Christine Goes To Extremes To Punish Victor

Y&R spoilers from Soap Hub revealed that JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) is working undercover for Christine and Paul Williams (Doug Davidson). They brought in JT to take down Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), but the pair is upset that JT isn’t producing the results they want. Both are pressuring JT and he’s trying to protect Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) so that means he’s slow with the evidence. Christine soon finds out about Christian’s paternity and uses it to her advantage. It might even be JT that spills the beans.

Christine has a twisted vendetta against Victor. Christine is upset that The Mustache evaded justice so many times. He got out of prison and he keeps slipping through her fingers. Christine and Paul cornered Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) at the Top of the Tower to try and get her to rat out Victor, but she wouldn’t do it and she’s back in the Newman fold. Christine is so desperate to punish Victor that she will crush Nick in the process by taking Christian from him. As soon as Christine hears the paternity gossip, she pounces!

Social Worker Knocks At The Door

The Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Nick gets an unexpected visitor on Friday, March 2 that sticks around through Monday. It is day player Carole Ruggier, playing social worker Susan, say the latest Y&R casting spoilers and news. But how does a social worker know about Christian and the fact that he’s living with someone who’s not a biological parent? It’s Christine that alerts social services and plots to use Christian and Nick to achieve her goal of destroying Victor.

The DA is playing dirty and doesn’t care who she hurts in the process, even if it’s an innocent child. Poor Christian is already confused because he saw Chelsea as his mother figure and Connor Newman as his brother. Both are gone and Christian will be scarred if the social worker hauls the poor kid out of Nick’s home. Y&R spoilers promise that Victor has the legal right to custody as the closest blood relative to Christian, and he’ll file a case if he must, to protect his grandson.

Christine Sets Up Victor Vs. Nick

Young and the Restless spoilers promise a custody battle between Nick and Victor. But Victor has known for a long time that Nick wasn’t Christian’s bio-dad and decided to let him keep the boy. Even when Nick was cutting Victor out of Christian’s life, The Mustache stayed calm and put Nick and Christian’s best interests above his own. But if it’s a choice between Christian going into foster care or Victor taking custody, you can bet that Victor will take the kid and that’s what Christine hopes.

One question, so many answers. Tell us your thoughts using #WhatWouldVictorDo #YR pic.twitter.com/4uHp9csSLe — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 27, 2018

Y&R spoilers tease that Christine wants Nick to be furious at his father so he’ll help her take down The Mustache. But it looks like the cards will not fall in Christine’s favor. New spoilers from Soap Central promise that “Victor has the last laugh.” Victor will go to court and take legal custody, but then Nick can move back to the ranch to live with Christian as father and son like they’ve been doing for a long time now. Victor can be the legal guardian while Nick raises the boy.

Victor has the last laugh.

With Adam gone, there is no reason to change things and Christine will find out her awful plan failed, like all of her other plots to take down Victor. Be sure to read the latest scoop on what happens the week of February 26, which legacy characters are back for JT’s tragic funeral, some shocking returns for the 45th anniversary special, and who blocked Tristan Rogers‘ return to YR as Colin. Watch CBS weekdays and check back here often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.