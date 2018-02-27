Luann de Lesseps Enjoying New York And Getting Back To Work After Arrest

Luann de Lesseps has kept a low profile since she was arrested in Florida after getting caught in a hotel room with a man, lashing out at an officer, and resisting arrest. This happened around Christmas, as Luann was in Florida for the first time since filing for divorce from her husband, Thomas D’Agostino. Luann and Thomas got married New Year’s Eve 2016 after about a year of dating, as they both felt it was the right thing to do. But just eight months later, the two got divorced. Her trip was the first one back to where she got married just a year prior. After her arrest, she revealed that she was emotionally distraught and sought treatment for her issues.

According to a new tweet, Luann de Lesseps is now revealing that she’s enjoying life in New York as she’s getting back on her feet. Luann has pleaded not guilty to the charges, so it’s possible she will go to court to defend herself at a later point. Until she resolves her legal issues, de Lesseps may be limited in what she can do. Her Real Housewives of New York co-stars recently went to South America for a cast trip, but it sounds like Luann stayed home. She may have had plenty on her plate, as she is now starring in a cabaret show.

I ♥️ New York pic.twitter.com/Vhh2W0epMI — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) February 26, 2018

Tonight, Luann de Lesseps is going back on the stage, and it sounds like she’s excited about getting back to work. One can imagine that she’s proud and happy to have something to focus on, as the arrest wasn’t something she was proud of. After being arrested, de Lesseps issued a public apology and went into a month-long treatment program. One can imagine she wasn’t proud of her behavior because of her two children. In addition, it had been four months since filing for divorce, so maybe she didn’t want people thinking that she struggled with the decision to end her marriage to a man who had been labeled a cheater.

Luann de Lesseps is currently filming The Real Housewives of New York, even though she’s dealing with her legal issues. Fans are excited to see what she has to say about it once the show returns this spring.