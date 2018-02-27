Scheana Marie Slams ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars As They Question Her Obsession With Rob Valletta

Scheana Marie had been counting down the days until her divorce was finalized, as she wanted to start fresh without being legally tied to Mike Shay. During the previous Vanderpump Rules reunion special, Scheana announced that she had started dating, and she told Andy Cohen and her estranged husband that she was dating Rob Valletta. Apparently, Rob is a friend of Mike, and he was devastated to learn that she had moved on. However, it sounds like Scheana may have been too invested in the relationship, whereas Rob may just have been having fun. They are currently not together, but on Vanderpump Rules, Rob revealed that he didn’t really enjoy it when Scheana tells him that she loves him.

Marie’s co-stars are now starting to mock her for constantly talking about Rob. Even though they are broken up these days, Scheana shared a simple tweet last night. According to a new tweet, Scheana Marie is now revealing that she doesn’t understand why her co-stars keep talking about her when they have nothing going on in their lives. She didn’t explain who she was talking about, but she did talk about it being the girls on the show. Jax Taylor was one of the co-stars who was critical of her relationship.

“It’s funny how some of these girls with no jobs and nothing going on in their lives are so obsessed with mine #GetALife,” Scheana Marie revealed on Twitter, hinting that she may have more going on than her Vanderpump Rules co-stars at the time.

On last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie revealed that she and Rob had already picked out their children’s names, but he was telling the guys that he felt odd when Scheana would tell him that she loved him almost daily. Jax pointed out that it was odd to hear this from him, as she was talking about their future together. Marie didn’t talk about how she and Rob broke up, but it sounds like she has every hope of them getting back together. Only time will tell whether they will get back together and whether Scheana will get the happy ending she’s hoping for.

Scheana Marie is currently doing a show in Vegas, as she’s no longer tied to a relationship in Los Angeles. No word on whether she will get back together with Rob in the future.