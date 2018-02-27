WWE News: Roman Reigns & John Cena Involved In Match After ‘Raw’ Ended Monday

Fans in Anaheim got to see another big match after 'Raw' went off television.

During Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, fans saw both John Cena and Roman Reigns make appearances in the ring, but the two competed in a match after the show ended. Fans watching at home saw the final segment of Raw featuring Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, GM Kurt Angle, and new signee Ronda Rousey in the ring. While the televised show closed out with Rousey checking on Angle in the ring after a sucker punch from Triple H, there would be another big match held after that segment.

During John Cena’s appearance, he talked about heading to SmackDown again to try to figure out his WrestleMania situation. Roman Reigns cut a promo about his future opponent at Mania not showing up for a face-to-face on Raw. Since Brock Lesnar was a “no show” for last night’s event, the fans in attendance got an extra treat. Even though they’ve faced each other before, this time John Cena and Roman Reigns were booked for a match as tag team partners. The two polarizing superstars went up against the current WWE Raw tag team champions, Sheamus and Cesaro. However, The Bar was not forced to defend their titles in the match, which is good news for them.

As many fans who didn’t see the match live might expect, Cena and Reigns also picked up the victory. A fan at the show in Anaheim tweeted a video clip of the dark match finish of the winning moments. Reigns connected on his Spear takedown for the pinfall. A hyped up Cena celebrated in the corner as the crowd went wild for their win. It was certainly a nice addition to the overall card for fans in attendance who may have hoped they’d get to see “The Beast” appear live on Raw.

So what’s next for Reigns and Cena? Roman Reigns already has his path set for WrestleMania with his match involving Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universal title on the line. Next up for John Cena after the dark match win will be checking in on Tuesday night’s SmackDown Live. Once there, he’ll make some sort of announcement, challenge, or statement about his road to WrestleMania 34.