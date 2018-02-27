‘The Voice’ Season 14 Coaches Are Teaming Up Against Blake Shelton To Help Kelly Clarkson Win

'Voice' coaches Adam, Kelly, and Alicia are revealing how they're conspiring against Blake on Season 14.

Sorry, Blake Shelton, but it looks like Season 14 of The Voice is one round of the NBC show you won’t be winning – at least that’s if fellow coaches Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson have their way. Following the big premiere of the latest season on February 26, the coaches teased that they’re actually teaming up and conspiring against him.

Adam admitted to People this week that although all the coaches are still battling it out against each other, he’ll be happy as long as Blake doesn’t win for what would be the seventh time.

Levine joked about teaming up with Clarkson and Keys to take down the country star by admitting, “Blake has had his time in the sun but it’s time for someone else to shine.”

He then threw his support behind Kelly, who is the only coach not to have won a season, as she joined The Voice for the very first time this year.

“Let’s get Kelly a victory,” Adam said.

Alicia then made it clear that she was standing with Adam and rooting for a win for the newbie instead of seeing Blake crowned the winner.

She told People, “As long as Blake doesn’t win, we’re all happy. We’re ready for a change!”

Shelton — who recently had quite a shock when Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford auditioned for the new season — also joked about going head to head with Clarkson to the site, admitting that although they’ve been friends for more than a decade they’re still very much enemies on The Voice.

“Make no mistake, Kelly is my friend but when she’s on this show, she is my enemy,” the “God Gave Me You” singer said.

Clarkson admitted that she loves that she’s now “a threat” to the country star.

The twosome has already displayed their rivalry on the show this year. Promos ahead of the February 26 premiere showed Kelly teasing that she was the Country Queen who’s now ready to dethrone the longtime coach Shelton as the show’s Country King.

As for the rest of The Voice’s coaching panel, Alicia previously joked that she returned to the series to dethrone Shelton after he won the show for the sixth time with Chloe Kohanski during Season 13 last year.

“I have to come back and put him in his place, man,” Keys said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in January of her much-anticipated return to the show.

Alicia last appeared on The Voice as a coach on Season 12 alongside Adam, Blake, and Miley Cyrus.

“I really like Blake a lot and we get along so well and he was just so crushed that I beat him so thoroughly when I did,” she continued, before joking, “I hope to be able to experience that again.”

The Voice Season 14 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.