Ivanka Trump Could Be Headed Out Of The White House As Tension Over Her ‘Fake Job’ Grows, ‘CNN’ Suggests

The top adviser is way over her head in serving as a U.S. diplomat, critics claim.

Ivanka Trump could soon be headed out of the White House, with a new report suggesting that chief of staff John Kelly is upset with the president’s daughter “playing government” in a position she is not qualified to fill and critics predicting that her days in the White House are now numbered.

Ivanka drew criticism this week when she traveled to South Korea to represent the United States at the Closing Ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics. There she was injected into the delicate relations between South and North Korea, a position many said she has no experience filling.

Count senior White House officials among those worried about Ivanka serving as a diplomat in such a high-stakes situation, CNN noted. A report noted that Ivanka’s presence caused concern in Trump’s inner circle.

“This isn’t like going to Italy. The stakes are far higher and more complex,” a source close to Donald Trump told CNN.

Kelly could now have Ivanka Trump’s job in jeopardy. The CNN report suggested that the chief of staff is growing increasingly frustrated with Ivanka “playing government” while not qualified for her job as senior adviser. Others have used harsher language to describe Ivanka Trump, with Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski saying she has a “fake job” in the White House.

Ivanka Trump earned even more criticism this week when she scoffed at a question about her father’s allegations of sexual misconduct from 19 different women. Trump said in the interview that it was an improper question to ask a family member.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it,” Ivanka told Peter Alexander of NBC News (via The Hill). “I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father, I know my father, so I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.”

The White House went out of its way to make clear that Ivanka Trump traveled to South Korea as a senior adviser to the president, not a First Daughter. But as soon as she’s hit with a difficult question, suddenly she’s a daughter. https://t.co/yxn44dbDDK — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) February 26, 2018

John Kelly has grown increasingly frustrated with Ivanka, and often feels that she tries to have it both ways — acting as a senior adviser when it suits her and a daughter when it doesn't. He has remarked privately that she is just "playing government.” https://t.co/Plx3EMDR4A — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 27, 2018

But critics said such questions are appropriate of someone who holds such a top White House position, and claim that Ivanka is improperly hiding behind her family ties to avoid doing her job. The interview also kicked off a new round of allegations that her appointment is nepotism, which critics have said since she first joined the White House.

The CNN report has led to speculation that Ivanka Trump could soon be headed out of the White House, especially after reports throughout the past year that Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner would like to return to their lives in New York.