Stan Lee Robbed Again: Marvel Icon Asks The LAPD To Find Who Stole Over $1 Million

This is the third time in the last few months Lee has noticed missing money.

Stan Lee just suffered another massive theft, and this time the thief got away with over a million dollars. The Marvel icon reported over $1.4 million in missing funds to the LAPD, which tasked a special unit to crack the case.

According to TMZ, Lee met with detectives from the LAPD for over two hours. Lee has no idea what happened to the money, but officers know who had access to his bank accounts and when the cash was lifted. The comic legend also gave the detectives his financial records to help nab the thief.

The LAPD has not commented on the case. The thief reportedly took over $850,000 from Lee’s bank account to purchase a condo. The condo was bought in WeHo without the knowledge of Lee or his accountants. Shortly after, the culprit took another $300,000 from his account in the form of a forged check. Lee wouldn’t have known about the theft if it hadn’t been for an audit.

Unfortunately for Lee, the stolen money isn’t the only problem he’s dealing with in 2018. Lee also went through a scandal with a former bodyguard and has been fighting health issues all year.

In fact, earlier this month, Lee was admitted to Cedars Sinai hospital because he was experiencing an irregular heartbeat. Shortly after the heart scare, Lee issued a statement about his overall health.

“All I really want to do is tell you that I’m feeling great. I’m glad I spent that evening in the hospital….I figured that a little check up wouldn’t be bad for me. And in fact it turned out to be pretty good, it got me a lot of publicity,” he explained, adding that he plans on continuing his normal schedule. “I just intend to keep doing this as long as I can.”

Lee is an icon in the Marvel community and has created dozens of classic comic book heroes, including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, and X-Men. Lee’s hospital trip also came at the same time of Black Panther’s premiere.

In addition to his comic book work, Lee has also had short cameos in all of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further cementing his iconic status with fans.

Although Lee assured fans that he’s doing better, he was forced to cancel an upcoming appearance at Cleveland Comic Con. Lee confirmed the cancellation on Facebook and told everyone that their money will be refunded in full.

Some fans paid as much as $120 just to get an autograph and another $120 for a photo. Lee did not explain why he couldn’t make the event but chalked it up to “unforeseen circumstances,” which could be related to the latest theft.

Lee has not commented on the ongoing investigation. We can only hope that the LAPD catches whoever stole Stan Lee’s money and that things return to normal for the Marvel icon.