Farrah Abraham Avoids All ‘Teen Mom OG’ Activity On Twitter During Dramatic Episode

Farrah Abraham has revealed that she’s been fired from Teen Mom OG over her decision to continue work with adult entertainment companies. A few years ago, Abraham revealed that she had filmed two movies with a famous adult film star. She sold the videos to Vivid Entertainment for a reported $1 million. While Abraham was secure financially, her role with Teen Mom OG was in jeopardy. Farrah wasn’t happy that the producers contemplated firing her, and she took a break from filming. Her co-stars called for her to be fired. However, it sounds like Abraham’s own behavior with the MTV producers is resulting in her being fired from Teen Mom OG. She has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Viacom, MTV, and Morgan J. Freeman for wrongful termination and harassment.

Farrah usually promoted the show on her Twitter account to encourage fans to watch, but last night, Farrah stayed away from social media. According to her Twitter account, Abraham didn’t share any tweets about the show, including how she felt mistreated by her producers. Throughout the episode, Farrah revealed she was upset with one of her producers because she wasn’t giving her what she wanted.

It sounds like she wanted to be in control of people and wants to be a producer on Teen Mom OG. She wanted to pick and choose who works with her and how things were done regarding her storyline with MTV. When she didn’t get her way, she flipped out and slammed a car door as a producer was talking to her. MTV edited the episode so that the conversation between Farrah and Morgan J. Freeman won’t be featured until next week. However, he has revealed on the show that Abraham needs to choose between MTV and the adult entertainment business deals she has been offered by other companies. In the preview for next week’s episode, Farrah reveals that she doesn’t have to choose because she is in control of her own life. This could be enough for her to be fired. Fans will have to wait and see how next week’s episode turns out.

Farrah Abraham has been fired from the show, and she probably won’t say anything about Teen Mom OG due to legal reasons.