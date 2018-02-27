Disneyland Paris Getting Huge Expansion With Marvel, Frozen, And Star Wars Lands And Attractions

The people of Paris are about to make way for a park that is unlike anything they've ever seen before.

Just a few weeks ago, everyone was raving over how beautiful Disneyland Paris looked in the falling snow, but something much bigger is coming their way. On Tuesday morning, an announcement was made that detailed the $2.4 billion expansion coming to the vacation destination in Europe. This massive expansion is going to bring in new lands and attractions devoted to Disney’s Frozen, Star Wars, and characters from Marvel.

The announcement was made by Disney Chairman and CEO Robert A. Iger as he was joined by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais de l’Elysee in Paris. Iger said this expansion would be a multi-year development that will come in at right around two billion euro or $2.4 billion as reported by the Disney Parks Blog.

“We’re very excited about the future of Disneyland Paris and continue to invest in its long-term success. The resort is already the leading tourist destination in Europe, and the transformative expansion we announced today will add even more of our beloved characters and unparalleled storytelling to create new lands, attractions and entertainment that further elevate the guest experience and drive new opportunities for tourism in this dynamic region.”

Three brand new areas/lands are going to be added and they will be based on Frozen, Marvel, and Star Wars with a new lake being the focal point connecting all three. Entertainment experiences will also take place on and around that lake to tie everything together even more.

[BREAKING] Disneyland Paris announces major expansion plan for Walt Disney Studios Park including three new themed areas based on Marvel, Star Wars and Frozen. More details: https://t.co/hMfTTL2m7b pic.twitter.com/mAx7mywcz2 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) February 27, 2018

Projects are already underway and the multi-year expansion is set to roll out in different phases beginning in 2021. Once all this is said and done, it will expand Walt Disney Studios Park greatly and enhance numerous other areas.

One of the things that has been confirmed was locked in at the D23 Expo Japan recently and it will be the re-imagining of Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. The popular attraction will get a new theme and be modeled after Iron Man and the Avengers.

In 2020, the Disneyland Paris Resort will also open Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel which is set to bring even more comic book fun to guests. This summer, the Marvel Summer of Super Heroes will take place and guests will be able to meet their favorite heroes at the parks.

Disneyland Paris is undergoing huge changes and everyone kind of knew they were coming, but this announcement by Bob Iger confirms it. Over the course of the next few years, Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park will watch its expansion grow and grow to better entertain and service its guests. The additions of Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney’s Frozen are going to not only entertain regular visitors but bring in more from around the world.