Maci Bookout Opens Up About Rough Episode: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans Growing More Frustrated With Mackenzie

Maci Bookout may keep some things to herself when she’s filming Teen Mom OG as she doesn’t want to share everything with the world. During last night’s episode, Maci revealed that she was struggling with some ovarian issues and she also revealed that she wasn’t regular with her period. One can imagine it was tough to open up about this medical issue, as she hasn’t talked about it soo much. Bookout revealed that she needed to go see a doctor because the pain can be intense. It can ruin her day and it can cause her to lash out at her children, as she expressed to her friends during last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG. She also explained that she would bleed for a month after the cysts in her ovaries would rupture.

According to a new tweet, Maci Bookout is now revealing that the entire episode was tough to watch. While Maci shared her medical issue, her co-star Catelynn Lowell suffered a miscarriage. Many people reached out to Catelynn and Tyler throughout the episode, revealing that it was tough to watch everything play out on the show. As it turns out, Maci, Catelynn, and Amber may connect with one another while they watch the episodes.

“Last nights episode was a tough one. I am so proud to have my strong sisters Amber and Catelynn. And so thankful we have each other through this journey. #TeenMomOG #sisterhood #threestooges,” Maci Bookout revealed this morning as she reflected on last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

Many people reached out to Maci about her health issue. Several people revealed that they had also been diagnosed with the same condition, which is why Maci’s story is turning into an inspirational one. Many young women can relate to Maci’s story. She opened up about being diagnosed eight years ago and her visit to the doctor’s office resulted in her learning about treatment options. Hopefully, her fans will be inspired to take action and get treatment after the episode if they are struggling with the same issue. Even though Maci’s tweet was about the emotional scenes on the show, fans revealed they were frustrated with Mackenzie. Once again, fans called for her to be fired. Bookout didn’t comment on fans’ dislike for Mackenzie Standifer.

Maci Bookout is currently on hiatus from Teen Mom OG as MTV is wrapping up Teen Mom 2. Maci, Amber, and Catelynn are planning on returning to the show, but it will be interesting to see what happens now that Farrah Abraham has been fired from the show.