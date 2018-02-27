Instagram Video Of Jessa Duggar Seewald Shows Alleged Baby Bump, Fans Expect An Announcement Soon

The fourth Duggar child looks like she may be carrying her third baby.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has been rumored to be pregnant for the past several months, although thus far, she hasn’t confirmed or denied the statement. Rumblings of her pregnancy started in December, which would mean she and her husband, Ben Seewald, would be expecting their third child together.

Recently, someone claiming to know the Duggar family did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit in which they stated that they had seen Jessa Duggar Seewald recently, and she looked very pregnant. Fans had taken the statement with a pinch of salt, saying there was no way they could prove the person knew Jessa.

However, a friend of the Duggar family, Kristen Young, posted a Boomerang video to Instagram showing Jessa helping her eldest son, Spurgeon, down a slide. In the short video, it is obvious that she is sporting a pregnancy belly. The speculation was posted to the site Keeping Up with Fundies, and one of the site administrators commented that she expected an announcement soon from Jessa.

It was speculated that Jessa might make her announcement with her family at her son Henry’s first birthday party, but it seems that came and went without a notice. Others thought she might make her announcement yesterday, ahead of the premiere of their show, Counting On. But it seems she decided to let her younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, have the spotlight as she shared the news of the birth of her son, Gideon Martyn.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has been criticized in the past for her so-called messy home, however other people have praised the reality star for “being real.” News outlets like In Touch Weekly have stated that almost every Duggar home is “disgusting,” showing proof of this by reposting Instagram photos of Jessa Duggar Seewald’s home.

She has also been criticized for using the word “train” instead of “teach” when it comes to her children. Her family has been in the hot seat for allegedly using blanket training, a technique that has the parent wrap the baby as tightly as possibly in a blanket and then hits him or her with a ruler if he or she moves. It has been speculated that Jessa and her husband do not participate in this.