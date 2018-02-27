Despite Blake Shelton’s Wishes, This Is Really Why Gwen Stefani Is Not On Season 14 Of ‘The Voice’

The 'Hollaback' singer is focusing on her own career, not mentoring young singers right now.

One of the more unique elements of The Voice is the constant influx of new coaches each season. Although Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have been on the show since the beginning, fans have seen a number of different singers come and go over the years, including the country crooner’s current girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

Although Shelton lobbied hard to get Stefani on Season 14, there might be a good reason why she didn’t return for another year.

According to Bustle, the real reason why Stefani won’t be sitting in a red chair in Season 14 is because she’s working on a new album. Stefani has consistently put out new music over the past two years, including her 2016 album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, and last year’s holiday project, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

In fact, the No Doubt alum has expanded her discography every time she’s taken a break from The Voice. Although she hasn’t announced a new album in 2018, she did confirm that she’s working on something completely new.

“I would love to do something like [write a musical], just be a part of a writing thing, because that confidence has come back now, and I know I have something to offer. It used to be such a stress; there was so much doubt in me–now it’s like, ‘Well, just go and write a song.'”

Stefani competed on Seasons 7, 9, and 12 of The Voice. She has not commented on why she hasn’t been on the show for the past two seasons, but she clearly has a few things in the works. While fans will be disappointed about Stefani’s absence, there are plenty of things to look forward to in Season 14.

Not only are Shelton, Levine, and Alicia Keys back in action, but viewers will get to see American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson in a coach’s chair this season. Clarkson appeared as an advisor last season, but she’ll be going head-to-head with the rest of the coaches this time around.

❤️gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 25, 2018 at 10:15am PST

While Shelton prepares for another season of The Voice, his romance with Stefani is hotter than ever. The two have been dating since 2015 and have long fought rumors of marriage. With their romance better than ever, it’s possible that Stefani will have a cameo this season, whether it’s singing another duet on stage with Shelton or acting as one of his advisors.

Either way, it will be exciting to see what the show has in store this year and whatever Stefani has in the works.

Catch Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys on Season 14 of The Voice, Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.