Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Set On Adoption And Hold Commitment Ceremony, According To ‘New Idea’

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are now a prime focus in celebrity gossip, ever since Jen and her husband of two years, Justin Theroux, announced they are separated. Prior to the joint statement being released by the estranged couple, fans of the Jen and Brad union from decades ago, began to get excited over talk that the former couple were back in touch seeing as Pitt is currently in the middle of a divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

As soon as news broke that Jen and Justin were through, the internet and tabloid headlines have been rampant with claims that Aniston and Pitt are rekindling their romance from years gone by. Speculation has even been made that it was because of the two being in contact that Justin and Jen parted ways.

However, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston made it clear that if the information is not directly from them, then it is pure fabrication, as CNN shares, stating “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. ”

This has not kept rumors from swirling. The latest claims are that Aniston and Pitt are reuniting and are doing so in the most committed of ways by holding a commitment ceremony and finally beginning a family together. At 49, however, it seems that Aniston is set on adoption with Pitt, as New Idea notes.

“Sources close to the Friends star reveal that she and Brad took off to a remote island in the Caribbean last week with just a handful of friends, holding a romantic, intimate commitment ceremony on a quiet beach…it’s believed Jen is already a long way through the process of adopting a baby – with Jen telling friends she ‘can’t wait’ to have a family with Brad.”

One said source indicates that Jen and Brad are “done with hiding and really wanted to do something major to show that they’re together and are committed to making it work…”

The insiders go on to claim that Aniston and Pitt have even carried out a “commitment ceremony,” which involved a walk down the aisle, despite not being a real wedding. The occasion was reportedly very intimate and special. Obviously it was far removed from the former couple’s wedding over a decade ago.

▶@GossipCop: Justin Theroux Never Found Post-Its From Brad Pitt To Jennifer Aniston, Despite Outlets Spreading Fake News – (Getty Images) Earlier this week, one of the tabloids wrongly reported that Justin Theroux found old Post-it notes that Brad Pit… https://t.co/T63b8rvZac — Celebrity VIP (@Celebrity_VIP1) February 23, 2018

Despite such claims, there has been no verification that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have engaged in the described ceremony or even that the two are rekindling a romance, for that matter. It sure seems that there is a good deal of hopeful fans, wishing that the claim is truth.