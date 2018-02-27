‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Develops Another Shocking Personality

Which Salem citizen will Abby be morphing into this time?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail’s split personality nightmare is far from over. The fan-favorite character has been taking on the personality of her friend, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus), but the story has another shocking twist to it.

According to a Feb. 26 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) is out of control. She is running around Salem in a dark wig and Gabi’s designer coat actually believing that she is Gabi Hernandez. While Abigail has no memory of anything she does while she’s in Gabi mode, things are getting wild.

As Days of our Lives fans know, Abigail is the person who killed Andre Dimera (Thaao Penghlis), but of course, she believed she was Gabi when she did so. Abby has no memory of killing Andre, the brother-in-law she loved so very much, but she is a danger to herself and those around her. Meanwhile, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) is the only person who knows Abby’s shocking secret, and while he tries to figure out what to do with the knowledge, things will go from bad to worse for Abigail.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers, it will be revealed that Abigail has more than one personality. That’s right, in addition to being herself and moonlighting as Gabi, Stefan will soon meet yet another personality that Abby has taken on. While the report doesn’t reveal who or what this personality will be, some DOOL fans are speculating that Abigail may take on the personality of someone else she knows, such as Kate Roberts, Ben Weston, or even someone no longer living like Andre or his devilish father, Stefano DiMera. Since Stefan never met Stefano, it would be interesting to see Abby take on his personality and interact with the son he never knew, and fans may get a kick out of watching actress Marci Miller take on such a big persona.

It looks like Days of our Lives viewers have a lot to look forward to when it comes to Abigail’s split personality storyline, and it seems that the drama won’t be stopped anytime soon as new twists and turns continue to pop up in Salem.