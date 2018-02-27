‘Teen Mom OG’: Gary Shirley Takes DNA Test Amid Amber Portwood Paternity Rumors, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Gary Shirley recently revealed some surprising news.

Teen Mom OG fans were surprised to hear that Amber Portwood’s ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, had recently taken a DNA test to figure out a paternity matter. Some fans were stunned by the news and immediately began wondering if the DNA test may have been to find out if he was the father of another woman’s baby. However, the details all came out during Monday night’s episode of the MTV reality series.

According to a Feb. 26 report by Radar Online, Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina were seen talking about Gary Shirley’s paternity test on the latest episode of Teen Mom OG. It seems that Gary had submitted his DNA to be compared with the man he believed to be his father in hopes of getting a match.

Gary Shirley tells his wife that he wants the man to be his father and that he has “forgiven him for not being there” for him in his life. “He’s part of my life. I want him to be my dad,” Gary revealed during the most recent installment of Teen Mom OG. In the past, Gary hasn’t spoken much about his family. His mother has been seen many times throughout the years helping to take care of his daughter Leah, but no mention of his father ever came, until now.

Love it when my little girl falls asleep in my arms. She is Daddy’s little girl. Super precious, love my Emilee. pic.twitter.com/fxJIo79iWw — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) February 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Gary’s paternity dilemma comes at a time when his ex-girlfriend, Amber Portwood, is facing her own paternity scandal. Some Teen Mom OG fans believe that Amber’s current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, isn’t the father of her unborn child. Amber announced that she was pregnant with Andrew’s baby in late 2017, and has revealed that she is expecting a baby boy, whom she plans to name James, in May. However, fans and even Gary Shirley have questioned whether or not Andrew is really the father of the child, as she got pregnant very soon after ending her engagement with former boyfriend Matt Baier.

Amber Portwood has spoken out on the matter, claiming that Andrew Glennon is, in fact, the father of the baby and that she is happier than she’s ever been as she awaits the birth of her second child.

Teen Mom OG fans can watch Amber’s pregnancy journey and Gary Shirley’s quest to find his biological father Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.