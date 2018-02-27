‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Still Not Filming As MTV Contemplates Her Fate, Reports ‘Radar Online’

MTV is reportedly still deciding whether or not to fire Jenelle Evans from the reality series.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been the center of a ton of drama over the past few weeks. However, the most talked about has been the fact that her husband, David Eason, was fired from the MTV reality show after he posted a series of homophobic comments on social media.

According to a Feb. 27 report by Radar Online, MTV cameras were “yanked” from Jenelle Evans’ home after David Eason made hateful comments against homosexual and transgender people via Twitter. Fans immediately called for David to be fired from the show, and when he refused to apologize for his words, MTV had no choice but to cut all ties with him.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans’ fate on Teen Mom 2 has yet to be addressed. MTV has not commented on whether or not Jenelle would be returning to film for the current season or in any future seasons. Rumors have been flying that Evans may be fired or even quit the reality series after the scandal with David Eason, but she’s keeping quiet on the subject for now.

However, sources claim that MTV cameras have not filmed Jenelle Evans since David Eason was fired. The crew has not returned to her North Carolina home with six weeks left on production, and it seems like they may not return at all. The insider claims that MTV has seemingly decided to not film Evans anymore for the current season, claiming they have enough footage of her to stretch out through the course of the episodes. However, it’s her fate for next season that is still up in the air. The network is reportedly discussing whether or not to fire her.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, the show already has five cast members after Briana DeJesus was added to the cast last year. Losing Jenelle Evans would take the total back down to four, but rumors of a replacement are already circulating. Former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee is rumored to possibly be replacing Jenelle, or even heading over to Teen Mom OG to replace Farrah Abraham, who was fired from the show for her treatment of the cast and crew and her involvement int he adult entertainment industry.

Teen Mom 2 fans are likely in for a dramatic season ahead as MTV figures our whether or not Jenelle Evans should remain a part of the show, or be fired from the franchise entirely.