Angelina Jolie, Justin Theroux Reportedly ‘Hook Up’ Over Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Reports ‘New Idea’

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are facing seemingly endless rumors about a possible reunion after she separated from Justin Theroux and he split from Angelina Jolie. But rather than Aniston and Pitt spotted meeting up, it’s Justin and Angelina Jolie who reportedly were seen dining together to discuss their ex-spouses, according to New Idea.

“While the world is focused on Brad and Jen, it seems their exes [Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux] have been busy striking up an unlikely alliance in New York.”

The alleged date that Theroux and Jolie enjoyed reportedly took place at Il Baco restaurant on Long Island. During what the magazine called a “shock hook-up,” Justin and Angelina were allegedly seen dining together. Brad Pitt’s and Jennifer Aniston’s estranged spouses reportedly were seated at a table in a quiet corner of the restaurant.

Justin Theroux, Angelina Jolie Reportedly Have Three-Hour Date In New York

Sources told the publication that Theroux and Jolie remained at their table, which was located in an area of the restaurant with dim lighting, for almost three hours. During their dinner date, Justin and Angelina appeared to be involved in an intense discussion, according to the observers.

“Justin Theroux and Angelina Jolie were spotted talking intensely throughout the meal, leaning over and speaking in hushed tones as stunned onlookers watched intently.”

While none of the surrounding diners overheard precisely what Theroux and Jolie were discussing, one of the restaurant’s customers did dish up some of the details. The onlooker confessed that those who saw Angelina Jolie were stunned, and the sight of Justin Theroux joining Brad Pitt’s estranged wife added to the shock element.

“We couldn’t believe it when Angelina Jolie walked in,” admitted the observer. “When Justin Theroux arrived 15 minutes later and sat with her, we were dumbstruck.”

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Hugs Justin Theroux Before Strategy Session About Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

The eyewitness to Angelina’s and Justin’s date recalled what occurred when the two saw each other.

“They hugged warmly when they saw each other and then sat down and started talking very intensely straight away. They were all business after that, with Ange jotting down notes.”

Insiders told the publication that Jolie had been eager to talk to Theroux after he and Jennifer Aniston announced their split. According to those sources, Angelina was motivated to meet with Justin because she wanted to discuss how they should cope with her split from Brad Pitt and his separation from Jen.

“Ange is still locked in a pretty messy legal fight with Brad over their divorce and the custody agreement,” one insider told the magazine.

For those seeking clues on how Justin Theroux, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie are doing amid the multiple divorce dramas, only Theroux has an Instagram platform. And Justin just proved he knows how to play the game by posting a photo that combined adorable puppies, pet rescue, and a look of complete adoration on Instagram.

Angelina Jolie Allegedly Asks Justin Theroux About Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumors

Jolie reportedly is aware of all the rumors about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston rekindling their romance. With that knowledge, Angelina was determined to learn what Justin knew about Brad and Jennifer’s relationship, added one of the sources.

“[Angelina Jolie] was keen to talk to Justin to find out what he knew about Jen and Brad’s new romance.”

Jolie reportedly set the agenda for her date with Theroux. The mom of six (Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) wanted to focus on how she and Justin should “tackle” the situation with Brad and Jennifer, according to the insider.

“This was very much a strategy meeting for Ange, a chance for her to pick Justin’s brain and work out their next steps as exes,” summed up the source.

Angelina reportedly has told her friends that she’s not surprised that Jennifer Aniston’s marriage to Justin Theroux fell apart. A source quoted by New Idea claimed that Jolie always believed that Jennifer was “too dull” for Theroux. In contrast, Angelina admired Justin for his “edgy” intelligence, added the insider.

As the Inquisitr reported, Jolie allegedly never liked Jennifer Aniston, even before she began dating Pitt. Adding to the rumors of a feud between Jolie and Aniston, Angelina reportedly views Jennifer as “vanilla and shallow.” Moreover, after being portrayed as a “homewrecker” following Brad and Jen’s divorce, Jolie reportedly feels “a degree of vindication” that no one can blame her for Aniston and Theroux’s split.