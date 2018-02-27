Free Pancakes Today as IHOP Celebrates National Pancake Day 2018 — 12 Hours Of Free Short Stacks

You can have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or dinner today with free pancakes from IHOP.

National Pancake Day is here and at IHOP that means free pancakes. The International House of Pancakes is doing what they do best, which is grill up tons of pancakes, but today they add a little twist to celebrate this day that honors everybody’s favorite breakfast food. That little twist is free pancakes. As they do once a year, IHOP is serving up these pancakes free of charge today for anyone who wants them.

Pancakes are part of that food group that your grandmother deemed a “stick to your ribs” kind of meal. While pancakes are often associated with breakfast, many families have these griddle cakes for dinner and lunch as well.

Fortune Magazine reports that IHOP will celebrate National Pancake Day by giving away free pancakes today. Everyone who wants them will get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes, which is offered at IHOPs across the nation today for a 12-hour span of time.

The window of opportunity for free pancakes is quite generous as IHOP’s offer begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m., so it gives you and your family plenty of time to get together for this free pancake offer. When IHOP says “free” they mean that the customers are not required to pay for their pancakes, but IHOP is asking that their guests leave a donation for one of the many charities they support.

There is no set amount to donate, a donation of any size is appreciated. IHO supports charities like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock

The International House of Pancakes has the goal of raising $5 million today on its 60th anniversary of serving up pancakes. IHOP’s president, Darren Rebelez, released a statement about free pancake day at IHOP, which is seen below.

“At IHOP, we think doing good is delicious. Every stack of pancakes we serve on our signature day counts toward helping our charity partners improve the health and lives of millions of children and families across the country.”

While free pancake day at IHOP is offered across the U.S., the deal is also good in Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Mexico today.

Free pancake day at IHOP details at a glance:

Date: Tuesday, February 27

Time: 7 a.m to 7 p.m. (some local hours may vary)

Location: IHOPs in U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Guam

Requirements: Limit one offer per guest and it is for dining in only.

Donation: A donation of any size is welcome, but it is not required. The proceeds collected from these donations will go to the charities listed in the article above.