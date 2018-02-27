Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart Wanting To Do ‘Twilight’ Reboot Is Fake News, Claims ‘Gossip Cop’

Although Pattinson has previously been quoted as being interested in reprising his role as Edward Cullen, it likely isn't happening.

The report that Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart want to do a reboot of the popular vampire series is fake news, reports Gossip Cop. The reports that the former couple would like to do a reboot of Twilight, a decade after the first film of the series was released is a “completely fabricated report.”

According to Gossip Cop, the report that originated by Hollywood Life is “fake news.”

GC has been “assured” by “sources close to both stars” that neither has shared any information to that “untrustworthy site.” A Pattison insider even went as far as to surmise that perhaps “the blog simply concocted the tall tale to send the series’ loyal fans into a tizzy.”

Gossip Cop also reminds their readers that should there be a reboot, sites such as TV Guide or the Hollywood Reporter would be the first to report on such a newsworthy reboot.

They also point out that over the past five years, both Stewart and Pattinson have worked very hard to “stretch” themselves as actors as well as become associated with more than just the popular vampire series.

GC does refer to an interview that Pattinson did with Yahoo last year, citing that he would be interested in recreating his role as Edward Cullen, giving all Twilight fans hope for some sort of new movie.

When asked if he would ever “dip back if the opportunity” to play Edward presented itself, Pattinson shared his curiosity and enthusiasm.

“I mean, I’m always kind of curious. Anything where there’s a mass audience — or seemingly an audience for it — I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations. So there could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It’s always difficult when there’s no source material. But, yeah, I’m always curious.”

Should Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart ever wish to film a Twilight-related movie, there are already a couple of potential options that could be considered “source material” out there should they want to reprise their roles of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan.

They contend that as the 10-year anniversary of the first Twilight movie will be in November, there is already a heightened fascination with all things Twilight-related.

Over a decade ago, Twilight author Stephenie Meyer had started to work on Midnight Sun, a Twilight novel, written from Edward Cullen’s point of view. Someone from her circle leaked the unfinished manuscript on the internet.

Meyer has since put a download of Midnight Sun onto her website to allow her fans to read what she had written, but expressed such anger over the unauthorized action that she never went back to the book to finish her original vision.

Then, in 2015, the bestselling author released a new novel, Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined. This novel, which takes place in Phoenix, Arizona, is about Beaufort Swan, who attracts vampire Edythe Cullen. The story is nearly identical to Twilight, except for the vampire gender switch.