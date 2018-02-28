Bernie Sander’s Son Vows For Congressional Bid In New Hampshire

Levi Sanders, son of Bernie Sanders, is embarking on a new political career. He is running for New Hampshire's 1st congressional district.

Senator Bernie Sanders’s son, Levi Sanders, is vowing to run for a political position in Congress. On Monday he announced he was running for the seat in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

The announcement was made public and current Democratic Representative, Carol Shea-Porter, will not be running for re-election. The platform for his candidacy will mirror very much that of Bernie’s policies and positions on major issues.

“For over 17 years, I have represented the working class who have been beaten up by the system. It is time to demand that we have a system which represents the 99% and not the 1% who have never had it so good,” Levi Sanders said in a statement on his campaign website.”

According to The Hill, Sanders is a legal services analyst. In addition, he is pushing for a “Medicare for all” health system, tuition-free college, higher minimum wage, etc. All of these positions are also championed by his dad and who is an outspoken politician.

The prospects for the election seem promising since Bernie defeated Hillary Clinton during the 2016 primaries. However, Levi has never held public office. He did run at the age of 40 for city council in Claremont and finished in 7th place out of nine candidates. He has accumulated experience working on his father’s political campaigns.

Like father, like son? Levi Sanders, the son of Sen. Bernie Sanders, is running for Congress in New Hampshire. https://t.co/3zb0ByUFpu pic.twitter.com/Gi7oj1ExRr — CNN (@CNN) February 28, 2018

As stated by Time, Sanders faces a difficult task an uphill battle to land this specific congressional seat. As it turns out, he is going up against several Democratic and Republican candidates.

“The race to fill the seat is gearing up to be competitive. With Sanders jumping into the race, there are now eight Democratic candidates in the race and three Republicans. Some of the organizations that supported the elder Sanders in the 2016 primary have already lined up behind other candidates in the race.”

The analysis above goes on to explain that this congressional seat has changed hands between Democratic and Republican candidates. During the presidential election, the district voted in favor of President Donald Trump. In other words, it remains a toss-up and too early to know who can win.

Coincidentally, another member of the Sanders family is taking their chances at a government post. Sander’s step-sister, Carina Driscoll, also announced she was running for Mayor of Burlington.

Levi Sanders, Bernie Sanders' son, says he's running for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District. https://t.co/nmlvUtgQ4i #18for18 pic.twitter.com/vPqw2o58m2 — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2018

Sanders will utilize his father’s political branding and name recognition to catapult his ambitions this post in Congress. Finally, it will be interesting to see how the polls will look in the upcoming months.