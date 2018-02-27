‘Dora The Explorer’ Live-Action Movie Release Date Announced, Will Feature A Teen Dora Living In The Big City

The live-action adaptation of the hit children's educational television series will hit theaters on Aug. 2, 2019.

Paramount Pictures has now officially announced the release date for its upcoming live-action feature film based on the highly popular educational animated television series, Dora the Explorer. The live-action adaptation is scheduled to hit theaters next year on Aug. 2, 2019. The movie will be directed by James Bobin, who is also known for his work on Alice Through the Looking Glass and Muppets Most Wanted.

The movie is produced by Michael Bay alongside his Platinum Dunes partners, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form. Paramount has been working on the project since 2015 and the studio assigned its Paramount Players division to develop it. Neighbors director Nick Stoller was brought on board late last year to pen the script for the upcoming movie.

Stoller has extensive experience in writing scripts for animated movies, with projects such as Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and Storks under his belt. However, translating the hit children’s television series for a wider audience will likely still be a challenge for the British-American filmmaker. Nickelodeon’s animated series currently holds the title for having the most episodes aired on Nick Jr., beating Blue’s Clues with a total of eight seasons and 172 episodes. Several episodes of Dora the Explorer have been translated into more than 30 different languages and is aired on various television networks around the world.

According to a report from Variety, the upcoming Dora the Explorer film will revolve around Dora and her cousin, Diego, as she moves with him to the big city. However, instead of showcasing the character as she is in the animated series, as a 7-year-old girl, the film will reportedly feature a teenage version of the beloved character. The movie will reportedly center around her struggles of adjusting to living in a big city. Aside from the setting, there are currently no other details regarding the upcoming film’s storyline.

Platinum Dunes currently has a first-look deal with Paramount, which means that the company will have the first opportunity to make an offer for its distribution. Paramount also has three other movies set to be released around the same time, which includes a new Transformers sequel on June 28, a Top Gun remake on July 12, and a new Terminator movie on July 28.

While a trailer for the upcoming Dora the Explorer may still be a way off from being released, the comedy website CollegeHumor has published their own take on how the beloved character could transition onto the big screen. Check out the website’s spoof trailer below.