Archaeologists Unearth Parts Of Ramses II Statue In Southern Egypt

The parts of the statue of Ramses II, also referred to as Ramesses the Great, were found in southern Egypt.

Archaeologists discovered parts of the statue of Ramses II, who was known as the third pharaoh of the 19th dynasty in Egypt. The figure was unearthed in the southern city of Aswan.

The parts of the statue of Ramses II includes the head and chest. They were found in the Temple of Kom Ombo while working on a project to protect the site from groundwater, according to the Antiquities Ministry. The discovery, together with other finds, could bring hopes of the revival of Egypt’s tourism sector, which has suffered for years since the 2011 uprising, according to ABC News.

Who was Ramses II? This famous pharaoh was also referred as Ramesses II and Ramesses the Great and considered by Egyptians as Userma’atre’setepenre. It means as the “Keeper of Harmony and Balance, Strong in Right, Elect of Ra.” He reigned in Egypt from 1279 to 1213 BCE.

He led few military expeditions and built temples, cities, and monuments. He also founded the city of Pi-Ramesses in the Nile Delta, which he used as the chief base for his campaigns in Syria, according to Ancient.eu.

The father of Ramses II was Seti I and his mother was Queen Tuya. His father brought Ramses II on military campaigns in Libya and Palestine at the age of 14. When he reached the age of 22, Ramses led his campaigns in Nubia together with his sons.

Ramses II had more than 200 wives and concubines. He had 96 sons and 60 daughters. He died at the age of 96. He suffered from arthritis and hardening of the arteries. He also had severe dental problems.

When he died, his name and his accomplishments were inscribed all over Egypt. Ramses II made Egypt rich by collecting riches from other empires. There were also nine pharaohs who took the name of Ramesses in his honor.

Ramses II was also linked as the pharaoh from the Book of Exodus. In the film, The Ten Commandments in 1956, Ramses was portrayed as the main antagonist and a villain in the movie. His scorn to his father due to his preference for Moses was shown in the film. Ramses was also depicted as a villain in the film The Prince of Egypt in 1998. And recently in 2014, he was also featured in the film Exodus: Gods and Kings.