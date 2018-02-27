WWE News: The Real Reason Brock Lesnar No-Showed 'Monday Night Raw'

Roman Reigns cut a crowd pleasing promo after Brock Lesnar no-showed at the WWE.

For the last month, the WWE has promoted the fact that Brock Lesnar would show up the night after the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view to confront his opponent for WrestleMania 34. Paul Heyman even came out on television and said as much, claiming that Lesnar would be there to set up the huge WrestleMania main event. After Roman Reigns won the match and became the number one contender, the WWE let fans know on social media that he would go face-to-face with Brock Lesnar on Monday Night Raw to set up their big match. Brock Lesnar didn’t show up for Raw and Roman Reigns cut a promo that had the WWE Universe cheering him, something the WWE has been trying to force to happen for years.

Why Was Brock Lesnar No-Showing Perfect For The WWE?

When it comes to Roman Reigns and the fans of the WWE Universe, it seems many won’t give him a break at all. Of course, Reigns doesn’t make things easy on himself. When fans were booing him after he won the Elimination Chamber match, Roman didn’t seem to care.

ESPN reported that Roman Reigns said he would “just do me” and that he takes all the boos in stride. He also said that he wouldn’t change to please the fans. While that is a nice attitude to have to get ahead, it doesn’t make fans want to cheer him in the end.

However, the WWE knew that they needed to do something to make the fans cheer Roman Reigns. As Sportskeeda reported, the WWE advertising Roman Reigns meeting Brock Lesnar face-to-face and having Brock no-show Monday Night Raw would turn fans against Lesnar.

For the first time in a long time, Roman Reigns cut a fiery promo that had the fans on his side. Roman called out Lesnar for not respecting professional wrestling or the guys in the back. Reigns reminded fans that he goes from city to city and performs while Brock only shows up when he wants to. By the end, WWE fans were cheering Roman Reigns.

Why Did Brock Lesnar No-Show Monday Nigth Raw?

UFC President Dana White posted a photo on his Twitter account on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. CST that showed him and Brock Lesnar together. This was just two hours away from the official start of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Lesnar was in Las Vegas to take the photo, but he wasn’t in attendance at the Elimination Chamber.

This was proven when Dana White told MMA Junkie that he and Brock Lesnar hung out together in Las Vegas on Sunday. It had to embarrass the WWE to see their biggest champion hanging out with the UFC boss in the same town as the pay-per-view, almost like he was snubbing his nose at the WWE.

According to Pro Wrestling Unlimited last week, Vince McMahon has been frustrated with the contract negotiations to keep Brock Lesnar in the WWE. According to Paul Heyman, Lesnar is always ready for a UFC return, and that could come this summer.

With that in mind, the WWE wants fans to support Roman Reigns when he faces Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. That won’t be easy because the majority of the vocal fans boo Reigns all the time, but if it comes down to a WWE full-time star — even one as polarizing as Roman Reigns — against a wrestler who doesn’t even want to be in the WWE, fans might finally side with the Big Dog.