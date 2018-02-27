‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt After Star’s Prayer Tweets

Pratt got slammed for tweeting about praying for filmmaker Kevin Smith, who suffered a severe heart attack.

James Gunn came to the defense of Chris Pratt, who tweeted that he was praying for Kevin Smith, who suffered a heart attack.
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn got philosophical in defending Chris Pratt, the star of his other-worldly films.

Pratt posted on Twitter that he was sending out “prayers” for Kevin Smith, who was hospitalized after what Smith called a “massive” heart attack.

“Kevin, we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my a** off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me, people!?” Pratt also wrote.

Many online did not like Pratt’s sentiments, according to USA Today. Others cited science and medicine for saving lives in making a case against prayer, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Then Gunn wrote that Pratt’s prayers were “appreciated, and about all he can do.”

“So I just read Chris Pratt’s tweet to Kevin Smith saying he would pray for him and made the mistake of reading the comments, many of which go off on Chris for saying he’d pray. I think people misunderstand the backlash against ‘thoughts and prayers,'” Gunn said.

Gunn proceeded to say that prayer is one side of a coin, saying “when [thoughts and prayers] is coupled with inaction when action will benefit the situation, it’s empty.”

Gunn proceeded to speak to gun violence, remarking, “If you’re offering Parkland shooting survivors prayers, but are unwilling to deal with the problems of gun violence in this country in a practical way, those prayers are empty.”

Then he spoke to folks praying for Puerto Rico.

And what Pratt can do — or in this case, not do — for Smith.

And then he got personal.

Then, a mention of politics.

Then, its role for others (or not).

Before Twitter replies got rolling, Gunn added this statement, “As you’ll see, the people here are overall very kind and balanced. Atheists and Christians are generally all great people and generally get along and respect each other’s beliefs. It’s the strengthening of the fringes on Twitter which makes it seem otherwise.”

Smith, an icon in the Star Wars and superhero movie communities, posted on Twitter that he was dealt with a “widow maker” blockage of his lift anterior descending artery. He would have passed away if he hadn’t canceled another stand-up performance in southern California, he added.

“But for now, I’m still above ground,” Smith said.