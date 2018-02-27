Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Dress Up As Cartoon Characters For Apollo’s Birthday Party

Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton donned Scooby-Doo costumes to celebrate the fourth birthday of Apollo Bowie Flynn, Gwen’s youngest son with former husband, Gavin Rossdale. Gwen dressed up as the red-headed Daphne while Blake went as Shaggy for the Scooby-Doo themed birthday bash held in their yard.

Apollo is turning a year older this Wednesday, but his rocker mom Gwen decided to have the Scooby-Doo party on Sunday, as People reported. Gwen shared photos and videos of her son’s party on Instagram.

Gwen looked very much like the character as she rocked Daphne Blake’s iconic purple long-sleeved dress and lime green scarf. She also threw on a red wig and lavender headband to complete the look. Gwen took one step further to the flirty side as she wore long eyelashes, pink lipstick to match her hair, and a pair of fishnet stockings.

Blake chose to come to Apollo’s party as the cowardly Shaggy, whose real name is Norville Rogers. Blake could use some help with his costume-wearing game as it seemed like Shelton simply got whatever green top he had. Blake ended up with a green Under Armour short-sleeved button-down shirt. Shelton also wore a dirty blonde wig that’s shaggier than Shaggy’s mop-top look.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Wig Out at Apollo's Scooby-Doo Birthday Party https://t.co/oSW626J2YP — E! News (@enews) February 26, 2018

Of course, a Scooby-Doo party wouldn’t be complete without the star of the popular animated show and live-action film. Birthday boy Apollo went as the easygoing and always hungry Scoobert “Scooby” Doo. Aside from the Scooby-Doo costume, Apollo later had some black and brown face paint applied, which made him look even more like the lovable dog character.

A Scooby impersonator also made a surprise appearance to the delight of Apollo and his friends.

#thankfulforyou gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Gwen is known for going all-out for her sons’ birthday parties. When Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale turned 9-years-old last August, Gwen threw a Harry Potter-themed birthday bash. Gwen and Gavin also threw a dinosaur party for Apollo when he turned 3-years-old, as Entertainment Tonight reported. At last year’s festivity, Apollo and his guests got to enjoy a toothbrush painting activity and a music class while chomping down on chocolate cupcakes. The highlight perhaps of Apollo’s day last year was the Captain America pinata.

This year, Gwen got the iconic Bob Baker’s Marionette Theater, the oldest children’s theater company in Los Angeles having been founded in 1963, to perform a puppet show in their yard. Apollo and his young guests also got to play in a bouncy castle with Scooby.