WWE News: The Real Reason John Cena Challenged Undertaker On ‘Monday Night Raw’

The WWE pulled off a dangerous move on Monday Night Raw this week. John Cena came out to the ring and admitted that he failed twice as of late. First at the Royal Rumble when he did not win the number one contender spot at WrestleMania. Cena then said that he failed again when he lost at Elimination Chamber last night when Braun Strowman pinned him, and he lost the chance to wrestle Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. Cena then talked about how he failed and how it was his fault, but then he said that he was going to take matters into his own hands and said that he would wrestle The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34, which the crowd loved.

John Cena Pulls A Swerve On The WWE Universe

What makes this a risky promo for the WWE to execute is that John Cena swerved the audience. When John Cena said he wanted to wrestle The Undertaker, he said that the two of them had wrestled at a combined 39 WrestleMania events, but never against each other.

However, as the crowd on Monday Night Raw was going wild, cheering loud and chanting “Yes” over and over again, Cena soaked in the cheers and then dropped the bomb. John Cena said that the WWE would not allow him to wrestle The Undertaker.

John Cena said that he doesn’t make the matches and the WWE told him that it wasn’t possible. That deflated the crowd as it seems that Cena admitted that the dream match with Undertaker is dead in the water.

What Will John Cena Do For WrestleMania?

John Cena followed up the swerve to the WWE Universe with a new bombshell. He said that his Road to WrestleMania now goes through SmackDown Live. While this was a huge announcement, the crowd deflated big-time when Cena said the match with Undertaker could not take place.

However, there is something else here to consider. John Cena is a free agent and can wrestle for Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live. If one considers that Stephanie McMahon runs Raw and Shane McMahon runs SmackDown, is there still a chance that John Cena vs. Undertaker could take place?

Forbes reported early in February that John Cena vs. Undertaker was still on, and the WWE was waiting for the right time to start the feud. When John Cena shows up on SmackDown Live tomorrow night, he will make a challenge.

Maybe the WWE was trying to get a reaction from the crowd on Monday Night Raw to see if they wanted to see John Cena vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34. If that is what they were looking for, the WWE universe let them know how exciting that idea is. Tomorrow night on SmackDown Live, the WWE will see if their tease on Raw worked, and fans will see if The Undertaker is coming back for WrestleMania 34.