‘Counting On’ Starts With Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth’s Honeymoon & Baby, Fans Furious At Dish Network

The new season of 'Counting On' releases a clip from Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's honeymoon as they announce the arrival of their first baby.

Ever since TLC canceled the beloved 19 Kids and Counting due to Josh Duggar scandal, the fans of the Duggar family wanted to make sure that they got their dose of the Arkansan clan on television. Thankfully, the producers decided on a spin-off, Counting On, which has been running successfully for multiple seasons. The newest season, which features the second-generation Duggars as they get married and get pregnant, kicked off this week by featuring Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, enjoying their honeymoon in Switzerland.

The first episode, which gives the Duggar family fans the details of their honeymoon abroad, came at the right time. This week, Joy and Austin greeted their first baby into the world, which may have given a huge boost on the viewership for the series premiere. The Forsyths followed the steps of the other Duggar couples that gave birth before them and greeted a baby boy into the family, named Gideon Martyn Forsyth.

He was born just three days before Counting On season premiere, just a day after his expected due date. Considering that Joy-Anna Duggar’s older sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald, gave birth almost ten days after her due date, it looks like the 20-year-old mother got lucky.

With another bouncing baby in the family, the fans are more eager than ever to watch what happened on Joy and Austin’s honeymoon. The free clip that the TLC features on its Counting On website showed the newlyweds trying out cheese fondue for the first time, commenting on how “heavy” it was.

To the dismay of the loyal fans, many of them could not see the first episode of the new season as the Dish Network, one of the cable TV services in the US, took away TLC as one of the provided channels.

“Dish took TLC off my package Friday,” a fan complained on the Duggar family Facebook page. “I am beyond upset that I can no longer watch your beautiful family.”

“Thanks to Dish Network, I guess [TLC] got removed from the channel lineup I had and now I’ll miss 1 of my most favorite and best shows,” another added.

Check out the family gearing up for the premiere.

The second episode of Counting On seems to cover another favorite Duggar couple, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, as they get further oriented in their married lives in Laredo, Texas. The title suggests that the one-hour special will be about how they buy a house and make sure that they feel comfortable in their new home.

Jinger Duggar also announced last month that she is expecting her first baby. This is also expected to increase the interest in Counting On.

Update on Baby Vuolo ???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Feb 17, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

Joe Duggar and Kendra’s wedding, as well as Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s lives as parents of two growing babies, are expected to be covered in the new season of Counting On.