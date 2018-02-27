Lt. Governor Casey Cagle has promised to kill any legislation that benefits the Atlanta-based airline unless they reinstate their relationship with NRA

Georgia Lt. Governor Casey Cagle has threatened Delta Airlines, which has its hub in Atlanta, Georgia, that if they don’t reinstate their relationship with the National Rifle Association (NRA), he will vote against them and kill any tax legislation that benefits Delta. This afternoon Cagle tweeted a threat to Delta.

“I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.”

Casey Cagle is taking this stand in part to bolster his candidacy as he is running for governor of Georgia this year. After the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day, many businesses, including Delta Airlines moved to distance themselves from the NRA, which is a decision that will likely cost them financially if Casey Cagle has anything to say about it, according to the New York Daily News. Cagle is doing what he can to stop Delta from getting the sales tax exemption on jet fuel that they have previously enjoyed.

This weekend, Delta and United said they would no longer offer discounts or discounted fares to NRA members to attend annual NRA meetings. Both Delta and United have asked the NRA to remove their names from the NRA website.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle threatens retaliation against Delta for cutting NRA ties https://t.co/cgfpeEu0zC pic.twitter.com/NFuUuSRfjM — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 27, 2018

Delta Airlines is one of Georgia’s largest employers and is hoping for a $50 million sales tax exemption, which Casey Cagle is now promising to fight. The deal has passed the House in Georgia but is now awaiting the Senate. As the leader of the Senate, Casey Cagle has considerable power. And Cagle isn’t the only Republican candidate for Governor of Georgia who wants to make sure his voice is heard on the topic. Sen. Michael Williams objected to the tax break for Delta even before the current NRA situation. Williams has praised the stance Cagle is taking.

“When Delta came out and pretty much dumped on all the NRA members, it invigorated a lot of our base. We’re going to fight.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says that Cagle and Williams statements about the NRA and Delta prove that the Georgia Republican party is in the pocket of the NRA.

“Casey Cagle would sacrifice thousands of jobs, endanger our state’s economy, and stick a finger in the eye of a huge employer in our state just to satisfy his buddies at the NRA.”

Democrat Senator Steve Henson said before Delta parted ways with the NRA, the Republicans, like Cagle in Georgia, were arguing that the tax cuts were good for business.

“Republican fear of the NRA is evidently more important than the Georgia business climate, jobs, or the well-being of Georgia citizens.”

Didn’t…didn’t Delta donate to Casey Cagle? Isn’t Delta one of his top donors? Does…does this sound like extortion of a private company?https://t.co/o06S2Hrguv — Holli Parker (@HeparkerHolli) February 27, 2018

Delta Says That Ending The NRA Discount Program Is Nonpartisan

Delta parted ways with NRA after releasing a public statement, which caused Casey Cagle to react, according to the Business Insider.

“Delta is reaching out to the National Rifle Association to let it know we will be ending its contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from its website.”

Over the weekend, Delta airlines wanted to reassure the public that their decision to stop offering discounts to the NRA is nonpartisan.