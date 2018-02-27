Heather Locklear’s Mugshot Photo Released As Boyfriend Arrested For DUI Same Night Reports ‘TMZ’

Both Locklear and her boyfriend were arrested last night following an altercation.

Things have already gone from bad to worse for troubled star Heather Locklear.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Heather Locklear was arrested on Sunday evening following an argument with her boyfriend. According to the Daily Mail, Locklear tried to bite her boyfriends nose and also kicked him in the groin. When authorities arrived at the scene, an aggressive Locklear reportedly resisted arrest and kicked officers when they tried to put her in handcuffs.

She was charged with three misdemeanors for battery against police officers and one felony for domestic violence and is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.

Following the widespread news of Locklear’s arrest, fans were waiting for the mugshot to be released to add to the photo list of celebrities who have encountered problems with the law. In the mugshot, Locklear’s eyes appear to be pink perhaps from crying. The actress is wearing what looks to be a white t-shirt and her blonde hair is down and slightly messy.

After Locklear’s arrest sometime around 10 p.m. the night continued to decline for her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. When the California State Highway Patrol saw Heisser driving down the 101 highway at a slow speed just before 1 a.m., he was pulled over and forced to take a sobriety test. A breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol level at a.19 and a.20 according to TMZ.

Heisser was cited and later released from prison. For fans wondering who Chris Heisser is, TMZ reports that he is allegedly Locklear’s “high school sweetheart.” Heavy goes on to say that the two went to Newbury Park High School together and also attended prom with one another. The pair recently started dating again and Locklear shared her relationship with him on her Instagram account in September.

“My favorite person on earth. 40 years later,” Heather caption the picture.

This is not the first time that the couple has fought with each other. According to Radar Online, Locklear and Heisser got into another fight with one another this past August. A source told the news outlet that it was a “knock-down”, “drag-out brawl” and that Heather was in a violent rage. Obviously, the pair reconciled.

Multiple reports say that Heather’s family is very worried about her and they’d like her to go back to rehab to address her ongoing issues.